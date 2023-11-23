Otafiire ask CSO to support Uganda’s oil projects

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire has urged Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in the country to focus on ensuring transparency in the national Oil and Gas sector rather than backing the selfish interests of the Western world against the sector.

Speaking at the quarterly dialogue between government and CSOs on Oil and Gas sector that was held in Kampala on Wednesday, Gen Otafiire noted that the move by some CSOs to block Uganda from oil exploration is unjustifiable because Uganda is not the leading oil producer in the World.

“Your [CSO] concern should be how do we get it [oil] out safely without contaminating our environment but don’t tell me to keep it in the ground, there I disagree. Today we are suffering the effects of climate change, is it due to Uganda’s oil?” he queried.

“So, why are you saying Uganda should keep its oil in the ground but you are not telling the leading producers like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, America itself or Russia to keep theirs in the ground? Transparency and accountability are key in matters of public affairs but my resentment is at pessimism attracted by our oil and gas sector,” he added.

CSOs, however, accused government agencies of concealing information regarding the sector which created suspicions on the operations concerning developing the oil and gas sector.

Other issues raised by the CSOs are; increased perception bias about the Non-government organizations (NGOs) in the oil and gas sector, overzealousness of some security operatives and limited responsiveness of police and security agencies in investigating NGO break-ins.

Ms Sarah Birete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, asked the government to look at CSOs as partners in the sector instead of treating them with suspicion and bias.

“This environment of continuous bias, mistrust and mutual suspicion cannot help us build a nation. We all have an equal space in matters of this country, therefore, government should ensure that the public is periodically updated about the operations in the sector, especially on the issues of transparency,” she said.

Mr Peter Lokeris, the Minister of State for Minerals, pledged the government’s commitment to work with CSOs and cautioned them to be positive and offer all the necessary guidance for proper exploration of national minerals.

“Let us not be disruptive, we need to move amicably and achieve something. Where you have seen the government going wrong, come and tell us, we will correct but we cannot continue to fight a mineral that will greatly impact our economy,” he said.