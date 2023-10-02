Oundo gets second term as Law society president

The president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), Mr Bernard Oundo, has unanimously been endorsed to lead the fraternity for one more year, which also happens to be his last term in office.

Mr Oundo, whose first term in office lapsed last month, was endorsed at the ULS annual general meeting that sat in Entebbe on Saturday. His executive council, too, was endorsed for another term in office for one year.

“I am deeply honoured to once again stand before you today (Saturday), as the newly sworn-in president of the Uganda Law Society. On behalf of the Council and myself, I extend heartfelt gratitude for entrusting us once again with the privilege of leading our esteemed society,” Mr Oundo said.

He added: “Together, we embark on a journey towards a brighter future, a society that thrives on principles of justice, equity, and unity. In the coming year, we have set forth a comprehensive agenda to steer us towards this vision.”

In his acceptance speech, Mr Oundo, laid out six areas that he will capitalise on in his final term.

They include consolidating his previous term’s achievements, championing the rule of law and strategic interest litigation, empowering the ULS secretariat, member-focused Sacco and welfare fund. Others are to complete the ULS House, and pioneering strategic initiatives.

He said he looked forward to yet another fruitful year intended to take the ULS to greater heights.

“Together, united by a common purpose, we shall work tirelessly to transform our society into one that stands as a beacon of justice, rule of law, compassion, and progress. Our shared dedication and collaborative spirit will be the driving force behind every stride we take towards a better tomorrow.”

The core roles of the president of the ULS include maintaining and improving the standards, conduct and learning of the legal profession; presenting, protecting and assisting members of the legal profession; and protecting and assisting members of the public in legal aid matters.

Previous term achievements

ULS president Benard Oundo presented the ULS Council’s milestones for the year 2022/2023 as follows.

1. Promotion of relevant trainings where the cost was reduced and specialised trainings for clusters have been introduced.

2. Promotion of rule of law and strategic litigation - Filed strategic interest cases such as the case against the Computer Misuse (Amendment) Act.

3. Protection and defence of advocates while executing their mandate.

4. Bridging communication gap where a department of public relations and communications has been established.

5. Establishment of the Healthcare and Benevolent Fund. Annual allocation of Shs25,000 from the annual subscription and Shs75,000 members’ contribution, registration of the Sacco, increment of last funeral contribution from Shs500,000 to Shs3 million.

6. Protection and widening of practice space. Engagement of stakeholders such as Uganda Registration Services Bureau and Ministry of Lands to ensure that legal work is strictly carried out by enrolled advocates.

7. Resolving issues relating to Electronic Court Case Management Information System and practice before court.

8. Continuing with the construction of the ULS House.

9. Strengthening regional memberships.

10. Mentorship and professional development of young advocates by holding the Young Lawyers Mentorship series and the Young Lawyers Symposium.

11. Digitisation of the ULS services. ULS members IDs, Clinical Legal Education points accredited in real time and payments made online.

12. Building strategic relationships with stakeholders such as donors, government and media.

13. Addressing ULS Legal Aid Project financial challenges since closure of Democratic Governance Facility (DGF). Started Legal Aid Basket Fund, partnerships with new sponsors, acquisition of land for legal aid project offices and held country-wide pro-bono week activities.