Outgoing IGP Ochola hands over office

Outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth- Ochola has handed over office to his deputy Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi.

The revelation was made Monday by police spokesperson Fred Enanga at a press conference in Kampala.

Martins Okoth-Ochola and his predecessor Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura. PHOTO/FILE/ERIC DOMINIC BUKENYA

His term of office expired March 4 amidst uncertainty regarding if he will be reappointed or not.

"Ochola handed over the office of the IGP to the deputy IGP who is the receiving officer ending the appointment of the IGP," Enanga noted.

He added that the deputy IGP will temporarily continue to lead the 50,000-officer police.

"The outgoing IGP was very critical to the great success of the police force in the past six years where he led the police to higher levels of achievement with his talent and managerial skills," Enanga observed.

Ochola says he is "stepping into the next chapter of his life carrying with him fond memories of accomplishments."

"May the Uganda Police continue to be a beacon of excellence and a force for positive change in the enforcement of law and order," Ochola said in his remarks delivered by Enanga.

"The numerous achievements spelt out in my handover report and by various directorates were made possible working with a wonderful team and dedicated officers across all ranks. The officers gave their best in ensuring that the institution succeeded in fulfilling its constitutional mandate," he added.





Below is Ochola's handover speech;





On 2nd January 2024, I made a service record of thirty-six years in the Uganda Police Force, having joined the Institution on the 2nd January 1988. Within this period, which was climaxed by my appointment as Inspector General of Police, I was particularly fortunate to have served as a Deputy IGP, Director Special Duties, Director CID, Deputy Director CID, Commissioner Legal Department, Head complaints desk, Head Prosecution and OC Entebbe Aviation Security.

On the 4th March 2018, His Excellency The President appointed me as the Inspector General of Police which position I assumed with humility, commitment, dedication and determination. Three years after my appointment, the President extended my tour of duty for another three years which ends today, the 4th March 2024.

When I took over the steering of affairs of this great Institution at about this time exactly 6 years ago, the task was clear – Professionalizing and Rebuilding the image of the Institution.

Anchoring on teamwork, support and guidance from the President and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, we were able to register numerous achievements in policing as well as creating a general atmosphere of calmness, togetherness and a sense of belonging we are witnessing today.

The numerous achievements spelt out in my handover report and by the various Directorates, were made possible working with a wonderful team and dedicated officers, across all ranks, who gave their best in ensuring that the Institution succeeded in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

Prior to this occasion, on 3rd January 2024, I wrote to the Honorable Minister of Internal Affairs/Chairman Police Authority requesting to conclude my tour of duty due to personal and domestic issues that require my personal attention.

Today, I am delighted to be standing before you this day to give my stewardship report and handover leadership of this great Institution to the new Inspector General of Police.

First and foremost, allow me express my deep personal appreciation and gratitude to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda and the Commander in- Chief of the Armed Forces, for appointing and entrusting me with the leadership of this great Institution.

I want to take a moment to thank his leadership and support during my time in office. It has been a great honour to serve under his guidance as Commander- in- Chief.

His vision for a safer and more secure Uganda, devoid of violence and crime has been inspirational not only to me alone but other Police officers as well.

Distinguished guests, I also want to deeply thank the Uganda Police Authority under the able leadership of the Honourable Minister of Internal Affairs for its skillful efforts in supervising and guiding the Police Management over the past 6 years.

To my fellow current service chiefs, our predecessors, serving and retired Police officers across all ranks and designations, civilian staff working with the Uganda Police and other officers working with sister security Agencies over and over again, I say a big thank you to all for your time, resources and contribution in securing our country during my term of service.

I had a great team of Police Policy Advisory Committee (PAC) members that I have chaired for the past six years. Indeed, they have been great in fulfilling the assignments accorded to them by the Police Council. To the committee heads, you were wonderful and gave your best. I appreciate you all.

Similarly, I applaud the Police Council Delegates that I have chaired for the same period. They all came out, attended meetings, made good presentations, deliberations and gave their time whenever required. Consequently, and working as a team, we were able to review the Force’s policies, assess implementation levels and formulated strategies to overcome the dynamic policing demands of the ever-changing environment.

To the PAC and Police Council members and Delegates, I say a big thank you once again.

I want to thank the development partners and other several stakeholders in fighting crime that include, among others; JLOS, Parliament, UHRC, media fraternity and all the people of Uganda, for your cooperation and support. We truly value your contribution and thanks for praising us when we needed to be praised and thanks for criticizing us when we needed to be criticized.

Countless thanks to my family for their understanding and support throughout my service in the Uganda Police Force.

Distinguished guests, not all Institutional challenges could be solved in the six years of my tenure. Therefore, there are other unfinished critical issues that hinder professional policing which the new administration can accomplish. Some are outlined in this handover report.

Finally, as I step into the next chapter of my life, I carry with me the fond memories of our accomplishments. May the UPF continue to be a beacon of excellence and a force for positive change in the enforcement of law and order.

To my successor and the incoming team, congratulations to you all. I wish you monumental success as you steer this Institution to another level.

l say goodbye to everyone and I wish you all and your families the best in life and God’s blessings.

Long live Uganda; Long live Uganda Police Force; Long Live Everyone.



Thank you very much.



J.M. Okoth-Ochola, (ESQ)

Out-going Inspector General of Police