Over 1, 000 students attend NSSF-NMG career fair 

The Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) says more than 1,000 students from different tertiary, vocational and secondary schools in Mbale City yesterday attended the Nation Media Group-National Social Security Fund universities career fair.

Speaking during the end of the career expo, Mr Siraj Mukwana, the university coordinator, said they extended invitations to different institutions in Mbale.

“We entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with NSSF and to us, this training is essential for both students and staff,’’ he said.

This is the first time in 14 years of the career fair’s existence that students from tertiary institutions and secondary schools converged in one place.

At IUIU where Ms Joan Mugenzi, a lifesyle coach, was the keynote speaker, she warned students against surrounding themselves with people who do not add value to them.

“Enjoy your youth knowing that you aren’t wasting it but focused on your future. It is important to remember that we didn’t create ourselves so you must know your purpose,’’ she said.

At Gulu University, Ms Kevin Okumu Anena, a social worker and an activist, was the keynote speaker.

She warned students against indulging in lifestyles that leave them regretting their lives, but rather choose pathways that will create a brighter future by seeking advice from right people.

“Many youths have gotten frustrated with life due to false promises from pastors and witchdoctors who are looking for survival. Such youth have ended up with many mental disorders due to drugs and other addictions,’’ he said.

The institutions, which attended the IUIU career fair, included Bugema University, Uganda Christian University, Elgon School of Nursing, Mbale School of Nursing Hamdan Girls High School, Nakaloke Islamic Secondary School, Mt Masaba High School, and Nkoma SSS.