Over 10,000 Kyambogo students cleared to graduate

A total of 10,926 students from Kyambogo University are expected to graduate in different disciplines, during the institution’s 19th graduation ceremony slated for December 6 to 8.

While addressing journalists at Kyambogo University on Monday, the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Eli Katunguka said that out of the 10,926 graduands, 6,118 are males while 4,808 are females.

Prof Katunguka further said that a total of 483 students scored first-class degrees while 8 students will graduate with PhDs.

“The University has been emphasizing more on post-graduate training, Masters and PhDs and we are glad that every year, we graduate more PhD students. This time, we are graduating eight students with PhDs, six of them are from Education and two from the Faculty of Science. Every university must produce its manpower to be able to succeed,” he said.

Prof Katunguka said the three-day physical event is expected to be presided over by President Museveni on the first day, the First Lady who doubles as Education Minister, Janet Museveni on the second day, and Minister of State for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo on the last day.

He noted that students from the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation and the School of Management and Entrepreneurship will graduate on the first day.

These will be followed by their counterparts from the Faculty of Agriculture, School of Vocational Studies, School of Art and Industrial Design, Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Arts and Humanities who will graduate on December, 7.

Students from the School of Built Environment, School of Computing and Information Sciences, School of Education, Faculty of Engineering and the Faculty of Science will graduate on December, 8.

Prof Katunguka however, warned students whose names did not appear in the graduation booklets due to failure to fulfil graduation requirements to desist from fraudulently fixing their names in forged graduation booklets to avoid friction between parents and the university management.

“The only people I know were four students. The number could change because investigations are still going on. The names of the four students who were clearly involved in an attempt to alternate marks were removed from the graduation list and the IT staff were arrested, "he said.

Prof Katunguka also announced that the Semester closed on Monday and that the next one will begin on January 22, 2024, and will stretch to May 28.

SSP Joab Wabwire, the Regional Police Commander for Kampala Metropolitan East, said the Force has liaised with the university management to ensure the safety of graduates and visitors.

On the issue of the routes to be used, SSP Wabwire said graduands will use Kyambogo Road and will park at Cricket Oval Ground and the west-end football ground.

They will also use the East African Road, Ntinda -Kiwatule Road and enter through the Northern gate (Kabaka’s gate), National Council for Higher Education Road.

He said the Eastern gate (Banda gate) will be reserved for VVIPS and service providers.