Over 10 companies join NMG’s Mama Wange health camp

The sixth edition of the Mama Wange annual health camp, an initiative of the Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), has this year attracted more than 10 companies who are partnering to offer free services to women.

Speaking during the official launch of the health camp at Monitor Publications Ltd offices in Kampala on Tuesday, Mr Sam Barata, the general manager-commercial, NMG-U, said the health camp is aimed at helping women.

“The health camp continues to support mothers with various medical advice, counselling, and treatment, among other services,” he said.

The health camp, which will take place at Old Kampala Secondary School playgrounds, will start on Saturday and end on Sunday.

Mr Bright Kaheru, the business manager-agencies at NMG-U, said the weekend event has attracted several private sector entities, some of which will be health partners providing consultation, treatment and referrals.

“When the mothers and ladies come, we shall find out their problems and direct them to a facility that will attend to them. We shall then direct them to a resource centre where they will have an opportunity to benefit from a whole lot of training services like financial literacy, antenatal care and malnutrition,” he said.

Some of the private sector service providers that will be party to the free health camp include Stanbic Bank, Pepsodent, Gombe Medical Services, AAR, Kampala Hospital, Aloshea Organics, Lancent Laboratories and Kays Dental. Others are UMC Victoria Hospital, Bhadhari Dental Care, Unliver Uganda, Eric Cancer Initiative, Aunt Porridge, Dino Dental Kampala, and Healthcare Pharmacy.