Over 14,000 examiners lined up to mark PLE, UCE

The marking of the Uganda national examinations is slated to kick off next month, the authorities have announced.

According to the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), a total of 14,616 examiners have been identified to mark Primary Leaving Examination and Uganda Certificate of Education papers, which were completed by candidates on November 9.

The Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams are still underway.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Uneb spokesperson, Ms Jenipher Kalule, said they are finalising preparations for the marking of the scripts.

“The Board has contracted about 6,000 examiners for PLE and 8,500 examiners for the marking of UCE, where we have about 116 papers to be marked,” Ms Kalule said.

The examiners will converge at 41 primary and secondary schools in Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso, with the board saying the location of the marking centres will enable easy accessibility.

“We have a total of 41 examination centres for all the three levels of the examinations. These include 20 UCE centres, 13 for PLE and eight for UACE,” Ms Kalule added.

Sources at the Uneb said the examiners are slated to mark all the examination scripts before Christmas Day.

“All the examiners camp at the marking centres until the examinations are all marked. They are not allowed to return to their homes, hence they should be done by December 25,” the source said.

The examination results are slated to be released in January, starting with PLE, according to sources, and others will follow subsequently.

Uneb started the conduct of examinations with PLE followed by UCE. UACE, which is ongoing, is slated to end on December 9.

Ms Kalule said yesterday marked the beginning of the second week of UACE.

“The first week went on smoothly without any major hitches. The Board delivered the examination papers in time to all our stations, although we had some challenges in some places due to heavy rain,” Ms Kalule said.

She also said they had some cases of impersonation involving two candidates of a school in Fort Portal City and five others in Kawempe Division, Kampala, which are still under investigation.