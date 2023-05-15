Over 140 prisons officers promoted

President Museveni has appointed and promoted senior officers in the prisons service.

At least 141 senior officers were promoted.

“H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda, Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, under Article 172 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, Section 10 (c) of the Prisons Act, 2006, and on the advice of the Prisons Authority, has appointed and promoted a total of 141 Senior Prisons Officers to various ranks…” a May 12 press statement signed off by the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, read in part.

According to the press statement, the promotions to the ranks of Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons, Senior Commissioner of Prisons and Commissioner of Prisons take effect from April 29.

The statement added that the promotions to the ranks of Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, Senior Superintendent of Prisons, Superintendent of Prisons, Senior Assistant Superintendent of Prisons and Assistant Superintendent of Prisons take effect from April 1.

PRISONS

Appointment on local contract as assistant commissioner general of prisons (ACGP)

• Mr John Bosco Tumwebaze

• Mr Milton Tiyo

• Mr Robert Munanura

• Mr Hillary Bisanga

• Dr George Nuge

Appointment on promotion to senior commissioner of prisons (SCP)

• Mr Judus Tadeo Kaliisa

• Mr Wilson Francis Magomu

• Mr Frank Mayanja Baine

• Mr Julius Aloka

Appointment on promotion to commissioner of prisons (CP)

• Mr Moses Ssentalo

• Mr Elly Edson Tumuramye

• Mr Alex Mukkola Oloka

• Ms Stella Nabunya

• Ms Brenda Sana

• Mr Jacob Kivumbi

• Mr Alex Ben Simon Wansadha

• Mr Apollo Bakwate Akankunda

• Ms Prossy Geraldine Najjuma

• Mr Kenneth Nugabirwe

• Mr Aggrey Aturwaniriire

• Ms Aliyo Naatukunda

Appointment on promotion to assistant commissioner of prisons (ACP)

• Ms Mary Centinary

• Mr Ronald Kalaali

• Mr Robert Kiine Tebigwayo

• Mr Christopher Okware

• Mr Francis Xavier Elubu

• Mr Festo Sambya

• Ms Mary Tamale

• Ms Christine Peace Okot Babirye

• Ms Juliet Betty Semwogerere

• Mr Onan Kusasira

Appointment on promotion to senior superintendent of prisons (SSP)

• Mr Henry Kidega

• Mr Charles Rugasira

• Mr Felex Mugasha

• Ms Rose Kitimbo

• Mr Joseph Otai

• Mr Lawrence Ochoke

• Mr William Patrick Awany

• Mr Godfrey Walakira

• Mr Martin Luwum Lakwonyero

• Ms Madina Nabaggala

• Mr Yovan Ben Ocen

• Mr Geoffrey Natabona Mangeni

• Mr John Baptist Maganda

• Ms Annah Kyatuhaire

• Mr Godfrey Mutumba

• Mr Simon Mayende

• Mr Jimmy Anguzu

• Ms Lilly Akech

• Mr Wilson Roberts Mukyasi

• Mr Walter Atuzo

Appointment on promotion to superintendent of prisons (SP)

• Ms Doreen Alupo

• Mr Denis Omech

• Mr Jimmy Omodi

• Mr Simon Peter Alunyu

• Ms Pheobe Nyaburu

• Mr Nicholas Bushaijah

• Mr Andrew Ochwo

• Mr Grace Adrawa

• Mr Edwin Kitumba

• Mr Robert Iwanve

• Mr Deogratius Mukhonde

• Mr Denis Asiimwe

• Mr Aminsi Luwano

• Mr Daniel Magoma

• Ms Susan Atim

• Mr Edson Mubone

• Mr Ibrahim Kisaku

• Ms May Kobusingye

• Mr Fred Soyekwo

• Mr Bosco Nuwagaba

• Mr Wilbroad Magezi

• Mr Karlo Draburu

• Ms Harrient Ayerango

• Mr Adon Banshanga

• Mr Peter Muheki

• Ms Allen Malemo

• Mr James Biteba

• Mr Yusuf Mukembo

• Mr Allen Angundru

• Mr Ivan Bwengye

• Mr Godwin Ahikiriza

• Mr Robert Okanya

• Mr Andrew Kaggwa

• Mr Drake Mutagambwa

• Mr Hannington Musinguzi

• Ms Florence Kyaligonza

• Mr Moses Atine

• Mr Wilberforce Okello

• Mr Solomon Innocent Muhairwe

• Mr Alex Kennedy Opiny

Appointment on promotion to senior assistant superintendent of prisons (SASP)

• Mr Ezra Mucunguzi

• Mr Samary Asindu

• Mr Maximillian Byamugisha

• Mr Paul Katabazi

• Mr Yunusu Kaima

• Mr Deodato Atwine

• Mr Christopher Opiyo

• Mr Felix Abner

• Mr Jackson Koojo

• Mr Michael Midiwo Amoshe

• Mr Zaid Gwakibe

• Ms Winnie Obace Alum

• Mr Samuel Wajje Wabwire

• Mr Vincent Oluka

• Mr James Kimono Nakhosi

• Ms Nassim Kyosibire Kawala

• Mr Michael Padde

• Ms Elizabeth Nayende Erumbi

• Ms Jane Ayikoru

• Mr Francis Byaruhanga

• Ms Phionah Nassali

• Mr Harold Wasswa

• Ms Lillian Kusasira

• Ms Deborah Ayangu

• Mr Benjamin Magoola Lodda

• Mr Joel Othieno

• Mr Amos Alinaitwe

• Ms Angelica Tumushabe

• Mr William Ochwo

• Mr Morgan Anguyo

• Mr Nicholas Baguma Busingye

• Mr Bosco Oburu

• Mr Augustine Balikowa

• Mr Michael Gumisiriza

• Mr Ferdinand Baker

• Mr Gordien Muganzi

• Mr Rogers Waiswa

• Mr Edwin Katwesigye

• Mr Kadiri Wambuga

• Mr Ronald Mutebi

• Mr Michael Ikara

Appointments on promotion to assistant superintendent of prisons

• Mr Solomon Otema

• Mr Bosco Ocen

• Mr Alfred Lopeyok

• Mr Emmanuel Paul Opolot

• Mr Simon Peter Ingabat

• Mr Alex Magoola

• Mr Peter Joseph Ogwang

• Mr Ronald Lugome

• Mr Protase Atwine