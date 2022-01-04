Prime

Over 200 teachers fake Covid vaccination cards in Lira City

A teacher conducts lessons at a school in Oyam District on October 25, 2017. More than 200 teachers in Lira City have allegedly faked Covid-19 vaccination certificates in order to access schools on January 10.PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch

What you need to know:

  • The Resident City Commissioner warned that any teacher caught with a fake card will be arrested.

More than 200 teachers in Lira City have allegedly faked Covid-19 vaccination cards in order to access schools on January 10, Daily Monitor has learnt.  

