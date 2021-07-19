Over 3,900 schools post improved PLE results

By Elizabeth Kamurungi More by this Author

Analysis of the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations shows that 3,980 schools posted an improved performance of those who scored Division One compared to the previous year.

The schools posted improvement from 0.5 per cent to 100 per cent.

Of these, Aakum Primary School in Kumi and Kiziba Primary School in Luweero posted the most improved performance of 100 per cent.

In second place is Wilton Primary School in Mityana Municipality that jumped to 82.4 per cent from zero per cent Division One in 2019, followed by Lion of Judah Elementary School, Kayunga, and Kikyo SDA Primary School, Bundibugyo, that posted a 76 per cent improvement.

Of the 13,096 schools analysed, only seven schools maintained performance at 100 per cent of all candidates passing in Division One, while 5,216 schools remained stagnant with no candidates, passing in first grade in both years.

On the other hand 3,900 schools declined in performance. Nyankwanzi Primary School (Kyenjojo posted the highest decline from 75 percent in 2019 to zero per cent, followed by Lwakisa Primary School (Kassanda) from 53.3 per cent to zero and Mishenyi Primary School (Mbarara Main) that declined by 51.1 per cent.

The others are Aisha Preparatory School (Kasese), Ntumwa Primary School (Luweero), St Francis Rwengwara Primary School (Bunyangabu) and, Mugyera Primary School (Rukungiri), among others.

Uneb on Friday said they recorded better performance despite the disruptions by the pandemic.

Mr Dan Odongo, the Uneb executive secretary, said of the 734,788 students who sat for exams, a total of 81,864 passed in Division One.

In 2019, 69,243 passed in Division One of the 695,804 registered candidates