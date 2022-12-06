Over 5 million women benefit from AFRIpads

Access to affordable menstrual hygiene kits remains a challenge to women and girls in the country, especially those in rural areas.

This has forced some girls to drop out of school. Many of these end up being married off and becoming child mothers.

Several politicians and activists have on numerous occasions called for the distribution of free sanitary pads to women and girls to curb the issue.

The government also established the Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) steering committee within the Ministry of Education and Sports to advocate for MHM policies in schools.

The need to improve menstrual hygiene has given rise to companies making sanitary pads which they sell at cheaper prices than the imported ones. One of these is AFRIpads.

In an interview with Daily Monitor last Wednesday, Mr Joris Boon, the Chief Executive Officer of AFRIpads, said for the last 12 years, they have been working with 200 partners to support women and girls to create a social impact so as to overcome the challenges that women and girls face while on their period in relation to access, affordability and sustainability of menstrual products.

He said they have reached more than five million women and girls from around the world with their locally made reusable menstrual kits and provided a dignified menstrual solution.

“Alongside celebrating the impact we have had on the lives of so many women and girls, this milestone is also an opportunity to celebrate Africa-based manufacturing and the importance of the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) campaign,” he said.

He added that the menstrual kits are made by women in Kitengeesa Village, Masaka City and their partners distribute them.

Mr Boon said this has improved the lives of their staff in the rural areas, created jobs and contributed to Uganda’s overall development.