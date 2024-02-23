Over 590 environmentalists to benefit from Shs2b project

More than 590 land and environmental defenders in mid-western Uganda and the Karamoja sub-region are set to benefit from a Shs2 billion project financed by the European Union through DanchurchAid (DCA).

The beneficiaries of the monitoring, documentation, and advocacy for human rights in Uganda’s project are scattered across the districts of Buliisa, Hoima, Masindi, Kiryandongo, Kikuube, Kagadi, Kibale and Mubende, Moroto, Napak, Nakapiripirit, Amudat, Nabilatuk, Abim, Kaabong, Kotido and Karenga.

Land and environmental defenders are ordinary people trying to peacefully protect their homes, livelihoods and the health of the planet from the harmful impacts of industries like oil and gas, mining and agribusiness.

Launched in Hoima City on February 23, 2024, the project provides response and support to human rights defenders and marginalised communities. It facilitates collaboration and multi-stakeholder engagements that link local and national issues to national and international frameworks and spaces.

The three-year project also intends to, among others, empower smallholder farmers to seek equitable access to and control over land and natural resources in the country.

Ms Monica Alip, DCA’s digital and innovation coordinator, said that the intervention is implemented by Witness Radio in partnership with the National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (NCHRD), all Non-Governmental Organisations.

“DanChurchAid is the lead agency for the project with funding from the European Union through their Thematic Programme on Human Rights and Democracy (HR&D),” Ms Alip said.

Ms Harriet Katusiime, Hoima Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, said the project is spot on as the Albertine region (Hoima inclusive) is overwhelmed with the issues related to land wrangles.

“So, the earlier we documented these issues, the better for us. I’ve also been informed that the partners are not only documenting bad things but also the best practices,” she said, appealing to all the stakeholders to embrace the project and remain transparent.

Mr Christopher Kiwanuka, Witness Radio’s programmes director, said their organisation researches and documents reliable information for informed decision-making, advocacy and policy formulation in land and environmental contexts.

“We empower communities affected by adverse social, economic and environmental impact of land-based investments to engage authorities to challenge the underlying irregularities,” he said.

Hoima District chairperson, Mr Uthuman Mugisha, said just like land conflicts, gender-based violence also needs urgent intervention in his area.