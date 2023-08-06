Over 64, 000 students to sit UBTEB exams starting Monday

The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) examinations will kick off tomorrow (Monday) with about 64,387 students sitting across the country.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, UBTEB executive secretary Oyesigye Onesmus Oyesigye said the examinations will be conducted in 517 centres across Uganda.

According to UTEB, candidates offering different courses like business programs, physical and biological science programs and modularized certificates, among others, started with briefing on Friday and will sit for finals papers both practical and theory from Monday in exams to run for a month.

"UBTEB will conduct examinations until August 24. Of these candidates, 19,298 are females and 45,089 males,” Oyesigye noted in Kampala.

The Board has registered an increase in the number of candidates since its inception in 2011 which Oyesigye says is an indication that Ugandans have started appreciating vocational education.

“As part of vigilance and ensuring the security of examinations, the Board has deployed 508 examinations managers, reconnoiters and monitors. Given the practical and hands on assessment of some modules, the Board deployed 22,515 practical assessors and verifiers to conduct on-spot assessment of candidates in the fields of cosmetology, catering and engineering programmes,” Oyesigye revealed.

He cautioned centre heads and students to desist from examination malpractice.

“Any form of involvement shall attract severe penalties ranging from cancellation of all results for the entire semester, imprisonment or caution,” Oyesigye warned.

He added: “The Special needs candidates will be accorded special examination arrangements such as sign language interpreters and transcribers, while others will be accorded extra 30 minutes. The Board has accordingly deployed 58 support personnel to assist candidates with special needs.”