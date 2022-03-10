Over 7 million people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – Aceng

Ambassador Jaime Fernandez- Rua of Spain (3rd L) hands over the consignment of vaccines to NMS General Manager Moses Kamabare (M) and Health Minister Ruth Aceng (2nd R) in Entebbe on Wednesday. Photo | Paul Adude 

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • Ms Aceng made the remarks while receiving a consignment of 2,944,800 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine donated by the governments of Spain, France, and Norway at the National Medical Stores (NMS) headquarters in Entebbe on Wednesday.

The Minister of Health Ms Jane Ruth Aceng has revealed that over 7 million people have been fully vaccinated as the country gears up its Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.