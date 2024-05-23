Over 700 Kenya pilgrims expected at Namugongo

At least 700 pilgrims from Kenya are expected to join the rest of the world in marking the Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo on June 3.

Mr Alexander Wejuli, the lead Christian at St Jude Catholic Church in Busia-Kenya, said the first group of pilgrims numbering 27 arrived in Uganda through the Busia border on Tuesday and more are expected.

“We have 27 pilgrims who are from Bungoma Diocese in Western Kenya but we are expecting another 40 from the diocese of Kisumu and more from Nakuru Diocese,” Mr Wejuli said on Tuesday.

He said the foot pilgrims from various groups are about 300 but expects another 400 to travel by bus.

The first group of foot pilgrims left Busia Town for Namugongo on Tuesday morning after spending a night at St Jude Church. They hope to be in Namugongo by May 31.

Before setting off, the pilgrims first had morning prayer and breakfast, after which they were taken through the road safety tips by the Busia District Traffic Officer, Mr Alex Asiimwe.

Mr Asiimwe told the pilgrims to keep right while walking to enable them to see oncoming vehicles.

The group of pilgrims from Bungoma are part of the Kenya pilgrims who were involved in a fatal accident after a taxi rammed into them, killing three on the spot and injuring several others, who were taken to hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Mr Asiimwe, who escorted the pilgrims as they started their journey from Busia to Namugongo, said the traffic message is to ensure the visitors are safe on Ugandan roads.

He said: “I am told some pilgrims from Kenya, on two separate occasions, have been knocked and we don’t want this to happen.”

Mr John Ndubi, who is leading the group, decried the heavy rains, which, he said, have disrupted their walking plans.