Oyam bus crash toll rises to 19

Ugandan roads continue to retain their notorious reputation of being deathtraps, with the latest accident in Oyam District on Thursday night feared to have claimed 19 lives.

The accident occurred when a speeding bus reportedly rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Kamdini Town Council on Kampala-Gulu Highway.

Superintendent of Police Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said 12 people died on the spot, with four others also losing their lives in hospital—taking the death tally to 16.

A source from St John Pope Hospital, Aber Sub-county in Oyam District, where the injured are admitted, however, told Saturday Monitor that the death toll had risen to 19 by Friday morning.

Our source also told us that two people were in critical condition, with the other victims stabilising.

Mr Okema confirmed that an unidentified number of victims were taken to St John XXIII Hospital-Aber.

“Police in Kamdini have registered a nasty accident where lives have been lost and an unspecified number of victims rushed to Atapara Hospital for treatment,” Mr Okema said in a statement, adding:“It’s alleged that bus registration number UAT 259P, which belongs to Roblyn Bus Company, was travelling from Kampala to Gulu, rammed into a stationary trailer at around midnight of January 6 ,2023 on Kampala-Gulu highway.”

The trailer was reportedly loading cargo at Adebe Trading Centre just one kilometre away from the Kamdini checkpoint.

“Police traffic and general duty visited the scene immediately on receiving the report and confirmed 12 people died on spot while four others died from the hospital,” the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson said, adding that they had “been conveyed to Anyeke Health Centre IV, Oyam District, pending post-mortem.”

Mr Moses Omara, an eyewitness, who is also the chairman of Kamdini Township Cell, told Saturday Monitor that one of the “two lorries parked by the road side … had a technical problem.”

He added: “So, it [cargo] was being off loaded into the other lorry, but the side of this lorry was on the road and this bus knocked the lorry from behind.”

Fr Dr Samuel Okori, the medical director at Aber, said the facility has written to the Ministry of Health for more blood supply to handle the victims in need of blood transfusion.

“The blood we had was not enough. So, we requested for more. We are managing the patients well,” he said, adding, “We have done X-ray on people who need it. Those who need CT scans, we have also helped them.”

Police said preliminary findings indicate wrong parking by the trailer driver, with no warning signs.

It is the latest in a series of transport disasters in Uganda. Speeding, the poor state of roads and overloading have been blamed for the country’s frequent road accidents.

Other road accidents

In May 2018, 22 people were confirmed dead in an accident which happened in Kiryandongo District. The accident in question involved a Gaaga Bus and a cargo lorry plus a third vehicle—a tractor.

In 2016, nine people died and seven others were left critically injured in a road crash at Kamdini Town Board in Oyam District.