There’s need for mindset change for all road users

It is becoming clearer that road accidents are caused mostly due to the fault of the persons behind the wheel. Statistics from different reports show that over 70 per cent of the road crashes have been caused due to careless and reckless driving.

The two accidents that occurred at the weekend and were reported by various media houses are testament to this. On Sunday morning, an accident happened between the Global Coaches bus and a Toyota Fielder. Accounts vary over what happened but police say the driver of the Fielder tried to overtake, hit a hump and then rammed into the bus. Three people lost their lives.

On Monday morning, an Isuzu Fuso truck that drifted onto the wrong side of the road crashed into a V8 Land Cruiser that was carrying the MP of Serere County, Patrick Okabe, his wife Christine and the driver only identified as Jacob. Both the MP and his wife died.

Similar such accidents have happened before and will continue to happen unless people start following the rules on the road.

The traffic police and the Uganda National Road Authority have worked hard to keep the roads safe. Many highways have clear markings, speed limit signs and warning signs including warning drivers not to overtake at dangerous points.

The traffic police are stationed on various points along the highways to catch those who are breaking the law or who have not dealt with their haunted past and carry a tonne of unpaid tickets. Many have been arrested, but people continue to drive recklessly.

It is clear that a number of things are not in order.

First, many people get driving permits without having attended even one class of a driving school. They then hit the road without any knowledge of how to use it and respect other users. Second, more and more people are beginning to ignore the traffic police orders to stop and instead drive past the officers. This shows a dwindling respect for the rule of law.

Third, people tend to bribe their way out of trouble; when they are caught doing something wrong, they bribe the officers or call someone up the chain who then gives instructions to let them go. As such they drive on thinking they can get past any obstacle, not knowing they are not invincible.

Campaigns have for long asked the authorities concerned to make our roads safer.

While we must continue to ask these authorities to do more, the target should now focus on drivers on the road. The roads can be designed to be safer and the police can get even stricter, but without changing the mind-set of the drivers, we will continue to have these accidents.

