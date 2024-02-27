Parents of candidates given fake PLE results speak out

Parents of Candidates who were given fake results of recently released Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) 2023 results have expressed shock and dismay over the act by authorities at Bubaare Primary School.

The school which started in 1944 under the Catholic Church is in Nyanyagira Cell, Kashambya Ward in Bitooma Sub-county, about 27 kilometers from Bushenyi Town.

In 2023, the school registered 130 pupils to sit PLE but only 16 candidates received their results and 114 results were withheld on allegations of examination malpractice.

Bushenyi District resident Agnes Natuhwera, whose 16-year-old daughter sat PLE 2023 at Bubaare Primary School, said her child received results where she had second grade but she is still skeptical on authenticity of the results.

“I became suspicious, but I was so lucky for my child was among the 16 whose results were released first by Uneb. I am not sure whether the results are genuine or not but I had not gotten money to send her to senior one,” she told Monitor.

Clesensio Mucunguzi, a resident Bitooma Town council, whose 18-year-old son sat PLE 2023 at the same school said after their results were withheld, the head teacher called them after two days to pick testimonials for their children claiming Uneb had released them.

“I was given fake results and my son got aggregate 21 but after, I heard that the results were withheld before the headmistress called to come and pick them up after two days without knowing that the results were fake,” he said.

Mucunguzi said they congratulated their son for a good performance little knowing that the celebration would not last long.

“We celebrated that our child had passed exams. The head teacher told us on Thursday that UNEB asked her to take some candidates to Kampala to clear the suspicion that they cheated,” he said.

He added: “I am shocked that the headmistress was arrested because of giving us fake testimonials. I am waiting for my child to come so that we plan how to go back in P.7.”

Samuel Mukunda, whose 13-year-old son completed Primary Seven last year, asked police to make thorough investigations and apprehend all suspects.

“I have not seen any fake or genuine results. My child's results were withheld. I agree to take my child to another school to repeat P.7 so that he can join the secondary level. At this moment, he is still in Kampala, and is among the candidates Uneb invited to defend themselves,” he said.

Bitooma Town Council Chairman Silver Tumuhaise described as “unbelievable,” for a head teacher to be involved in falsifying results for children whose results are still withheld.

“I have talked to UNEB officials about the issues of Bubaare and they have assured me that another five candidates have been cleared to add to the 16 to make a total of 21 who will go to secondary then another 109 will repeat P.7,” he disclosed.