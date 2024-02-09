Parents, teachers share their pain on high school fees

Thousands of parents across the country continue to be caught between a rock and a hard place, as they hurtle to raise school fees so that children, some of whom are still stuck at home, can access education.

Although the first week of the First Term that commenced on Monday, February5, is already gone, parents who this publication talked to yesterday said they had opted for loans as a quick solution to address the fees crisis that has hit most of them.

Others have decided to camp at schools and negotiate with head teachers and school administrators so that their children can be allowed to study, as they hunt for school fees.

New Content Item (1)

Mr Hamidu Ssenkaaba, Green Light Islamic SS head teacher.

Surely, there is a crisis, but I blame this on the government because of the increase of the salary for science teachers. This has made private schools to look into the salaries of science teachers if we are to retain them.

Ms Zainabu Bukirwa, a parent in Wakiso District.

Some schools ask for half of the school fees before a child reports back and yet even the requirements are very expensive. It is like we don’t have a government in charge, we were left at the mercy of school owners.

Bro Charles D. Kagoye

Bro Charles D. Kagoye, Sacred Heart Kiteredde SS head teacher.

Children of this generation want to eat as if they are in their homes, where such foods are expensive and hard to maintain, which affects our budget hence stating a figure that will not affect our daily operations.

Mr Dan Munyambabazi, the Director of Kisoro Vision SS.

We have slightly increased school fees from Shs496,000 to Shs505,000 to cater for the increased costs of electricity and water bills. There wouldn’t have been any increment if the situation was normal.

Mr Christopher Otasherekwa, parent in Sheema District.

The prevailing circumstances, especially feeding the learners, paying water and electricity bills, and allowances for teachers has become too much too dear. This is the main reason for fees increement.

Hajj Swaibu Kitezala, the chairperson of private schools in Busoga.

Every school has costs of production, the reason they charge such fees. Parents are free to take their children where their standards fit. If you feel you want a particular standard, then you should be ready to pay for it.

Julius Opasso

Mr Julius Opasso, head teacher, Teso College Aloet.

We have not had fees increments like elsewhere despite challenging factors such as paying staff both for their salaries and catering for their accommodation. Our fees has remained the same at Shs1.1m

Mr Farouk Musa, a parent in Kasese District.

Schools are not entirely to blame because they have to meet the requirements and standards. Let government recognise the heightened cost of living and make a deliberate effort to reduce commodity prices.

Celestine Twinomugisha

Mr Celestine Twinomugisha, St Kagwa Day and Boarding PS.

At our school, learners pay Shs420,000 for day scholars and Shs580,000 for boarding pupils. I think that is reasonable. I think government should task those who overcharge why they do so.

Erasmus Habasa

Mr Erasmus Habasa, the director of Kabale Brainstorm High School.

Our school fees has been slightly increased from Shs870,000 to Shs915,000 to cater for utilities and other needs. Parents will continue to suffer with high school fees unless government intervenes to control market prices.

Ms Prossy Nakanwagi, a parent in Wakiso District.

We have now resorted to borrowing money from banks to take children back to school. The economy is doing badly and everything is now expensive to buy. Why is the government so silent on this issue thought?

Mr Friday John Bosco, a businessman from Nsangi, Wakiso.

I have six children, two of them are in primary, three in secondary and one at a nursing school in Jinja. I have so far sent back the one who is pursuing nursing. She pays Shs2m per semester. The rest are still waiting.

Mr Amos Ahimbisibwe, Bubare SS had teacher, Rubanda District.

Our tuition has remained at Shs200,000 for day scholars and Shs350,000 for those in the boarding section. We did not increase the school fees because we know the financial challenges the parents are going through.

Annet Ashaba

Ms Annet Ashaba, a parent in Masaka City.

Personally, I did not want to educate my children in public schools due to classroom congestion that leads to poor academic performance. But I have been forced to do so due to lack of money. Isn’t there a way government can intervene?

Mr Juma Mukunzi, a welder in Kibuli, Kampala.

Both my children no longer go to school. One of them dropped out in Primary Seven while the other in Senior One. I could not afford the requirements. My business was affected by Covid-19 because it is very hard to get clients these days.

Mr Eliphaz Opolot Ewalu, head teacher of Ngora High School.

The fees structure for students has remained the same with each student paying Shs913,000 per term. The decision not to hike fees was reached by the school board of governors because they are also parents.

Ms Federesi Namukasa, 59, a grandmother of two.

I sell sweet potatoes at the railway reserve on the 8th Street to earn a living. I do it in hiding for fear of being arrested by Kampala Capital City Authority law enforcers. I have not yet raised the required money to send my two grandchilren to school.

Mr Jasper Leny, Pear Junior School head teacher, Bushenyi.

Parents have the misconception that schools charge highly without considering the current economic situation. Schools charge according to the prevailing circumstances. There may be an increment if the need arises but not now.

Enoch Mugabi





Mr Enoch Mugabi, Rwenzori High School head teacher.

Our school employs a varied fee structure based on the students’ classes. To address the current crisis, government should establish a minimum fee requirement to meet the schools’ financial needs.

Janet Nakacwa

Ms Janet Nakacwa, a parent in Masaka City.

I have three biological children, two dependents and all are of school going age. But being a vendor on streets of Masaka City, I am not in position to raise the needed fees. They are now just home.

Mr Pius Mujuni, St Edward H/S, Lubaga Deputy Head teacher

Payment plans are a must. We give opportunity to those who can’t afford a whole amount to pay a certain amount. Paying in installment is now the order of the day. People no longer have no money.

Mr Innocent Obwol, a father of five from Namuwongo

I have five children. They dropped out in First Term last year when I acquired a motorcycle on loan with hope of making money to cater for my family’s needs. However, business did not go one well.

Ms Sumin Namaganda, Manager Corporate Affairs at UDB.

You have to plan, especially for First Term because that is where there is most spending. During the festive season, you have to cut down on your expenditure because you should bear in mind about school fees.

Ms Catherine Ndagire, a housewife in Kampala.

My first born is joining S.1. I knew this and I saved for the expenses but the requirements are way above what I had anticipated. The school is asking for 20 counter books and 15 text books among others.

Mr Alex Kibirige, a parent in Mbarara City.

In Uganda, the rich are becoming richer and the poor becoming poorer. The increment affects parents who are struggling where you find the job one has cannot afford to cater for the whole family. Can government help?

Mr Iga Bashir, a teacher Wakiso District.

Our school fees is fair for boarding. We charge Shs900,000 from S.1 to S.6 and parents are allowed to pay in instalments such that by visitation day, which is six weeks later, all the fees is fully cleared. That is how we manage.

Mathias Wandera

Mr Mathias Wandera, an accountant in Kampala.

I have two siblings; one at Makerere University Medical School and another in a private school in Seeta. If you want quality education, you have to understand where the schools are coming from. Everything is expensive.

Ms Eunice Katushabe, a market vendor in Kampala.

I have four children; one at Kyambogo University, another in S.4, S.2 and P.7. In total, I pay Shs3, 750,000 per term and I get this from the two Saccos where is save but the school requirements have become a problem.

Ms Harriet Nakamoda, Food Vendor in Kampala.

I have four children studying at Kireka Army Barracks Primary School. Paying for school fees as a single parent is not easy since their father abandoned us in 2014 and yet these guys ask for almost every household item.

Ms Prossy Nassolo, Food vendor in Nakawa Market.

I am a mother of three children in P7, P.6 and P.4. They study at St Anthony Primary School, Mutungi. From my food business, my earnings can enable me pay the tuition in instalments. But the requirements are beyond.

Emily Strong

Ms Emily Strong, a Canada volunteer in Uganda.

In Canada, education is free and it is good quality education because we pay 30 percent of our taxes. This is what government uses to provide education and teachers are paid well.

Mr Ali Masaba, a car broker in Nakawa, Kampala.

I have four children in P.1, P.4, S.1 and S.3. Every term I need about Shs2m to take them to school but I can only afford Shs500,000. I am currently paying for the ones in primary school. I will take the others when I get the money.

Ms Christine Nambute, maize flour dealer in Kampala.

I have three children in Top Class, P.1 and the eldest one decided to do mechanical engineering. I do whatever I can to ensure that my children go to school because it is my responsibility to raise fees and educate them but it is very hard.

Ms Eva Nalukwago, metallic suitcase dealer in Nakawa.

Parents are bargaining for suitcases here thinking they are cheaper than the imported ones but even us the price for iron sheets is too high. We cannot sell the suitcases cheaply as the parents wish.