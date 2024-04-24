Parliament donates Shs1b to Nsambya cancer unit- Among

Parliament has made a contribution of Shs1 billion towards the completion of the radiotherapy center at the St Francis Hospital, Nsambya -Kampala.

The money was delivered by the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among on Wednesday morning minutes after she toured the construction site of the radiatherapy bunker and launched the 13th Rotary Cancer Run 2024 slated for August 25 this year.

The Bukedea Woman MP said the money was drawn from a donations envelop that President Museveni is reportedly aware of.

“The President of Uganda gives us money for donations anyway. He is the one that gives Parliament money for donation. We will make a contribution and even when I was coming here, my younger brother [Gen] Muhoozi Kainerugaba (the First Son and Chief of Defence Forces) promised to support the project but on behalf of the father (President Museveni). You know for us Catholics we believe in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. On behalf of Parliament of Uganda and the father, we will contribute to the 2024 Cancer Run, Shs1 billion,” Ms Among announced to a thunderous applause by other guests at the event.

According to the Speaker, the donation is for the good of Ugandans who will be seeking treatment at the facility.

“We live in this country for humanity and where we are able to help one or the other, we will always be grateful and that is where some of us gain our pride from," she added.

The chairperson of the Cancer run Mr Michael Niyitegeka said this year's edition "aims to double the number of participants from 30,000 in 2023 to 60,000 in 2024."

The run will be done under the theme: "Spread Magic Every Step" in an event that will be held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala.

About Shs13.8 billion is required for the completion of the radiotherapy center at the St Francis Hospital, Nsambya.

About Nsambya hospital

The Catholic mission referral hospital owned by the Archdiocese of Kampala and managed by the Little Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi was founded in 1903.

It has a bed capacity of 361 beds, according to its website. The facility involved in patients care, research and teaching also offers specialist services in surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology. In addition, there are specialized services in urology, eye care, orthopedics, endocrinology, endoscopy, laparoscopy, mammography, HIV/AIDS, accidents, and emergency. It has both general and private patient facilities.