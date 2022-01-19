Parliament tasks govt on fuel reserves

A motorist fuels at a Total fuel station in Kampala yesterday. Members of Parliament yesterday grilled officials from the Ministry of Finance about the prevailing fuel crisis in the country. PHOTO / FRANK BAGUMA

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The Finance ministry officials were appearing before the committee, where, according to the House reports, they presented their Budget Framework Paper for financial year 2022/23 seeking Shs15.4 trillion for treasury operations.

Members of Parliament yesterday grilled officials from the Ministry of Finance about the prevailing fuel crisis in the country that has seen prices shoot up, questioning the country’s capacity to withstand such emergencies.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.