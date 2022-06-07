Parliament to buy official residences for Among, Tayebwa

Parliament has concluded plans to procure official residences for the speaker and the deputy speaker.

Inside sources say funds have already been made available for the procurement, though the figures have not been disclosed.

The President, Chief Justice and the governor, Bank of Uganda all have official residences but the speaker and the deputy are given housing allowances.

Ms Prosy Akampurira Mbabazi, the Rubanda District Woman MP, who doubles as a parliamentary commissioner, confirmed the development and said the two officials are entitled to official residences.

In defence

Ms Akampurira, however, said there should be no confusion that Parliament is buying private properties for the speaker and the deputy.

“We have all our top officials in government that have official houses and it is only Parliament that has not been having official houses for the Speakers,” Ms Akampurira said by telephone last evening.

“These are not their own houses, and as I talk now, the Rt Hon Anita Among has a very good house and Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa has a very good house.

However, as Parliament, we find it wise and comfortable that we have a house where our Speaker sleeps. Once they are not in those respective offices, then the houses are taken back,” she added.

ALSO READ: Outrage in Uganda after MPs get 25m euros to buy cars

She went on to explain that Parliament has been spending heftily to rent a house for the Speaker and that building a permanent official residence would in the long run save the tax payers’ money.