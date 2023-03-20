Parliament to honour late Speaker Oulanyah in week-long sittings

The Speaker of Parliament has said the House will have special moments during this week's plenary sessions to honour and celebrate the late Speaker Jacob Oulanyah who she described as a mentor and great man who passionately served his country.

In the statement issued on Monday via her twitter handle, Ms Anita Among, noted that Oulanyah’s legacy and integrity leadership need to be celebrated because it has continued to inspire hope in numerous leaders who work for a better country.

“On this day one year ago, the cold hands of death snatched from us our dear leader, brother, father and icon, Rt Hon Jacob Lo’kori Oulanyah. We celebrate his legacy and continue to be inspired by his passion for leadership of integrity,” the speaker’s statement read in part.

Today marks one year since Oulanyah succumbed to Cancer on March 20, 2022 in Seattle, United States where he had been flown for specialised treatment.

“As we celebrate his legacy, it is the right time to have that debate that he so much wanted to facilitate, the debate on the Uganda we want. May his legacy inspire hope in all of us to work for a better country,” Ms Among stated.

Equally, today a memorial service will be held at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero in honour and celebration of Olulanyah’s services to the country.

Oulanyah also served as the vice chairperson for ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s for northern Uganda, a post which has remained vacant since.

Last week, this publication inquired into the promises made during the funeral of Oulanyah to establish whether they had been fulfilled and the family said they are steadily securing the fulfillment of the pledges that were made last year.

Mr Deus Agaba, the personal assistant of Mr Andrew Ojok (Oulanyah’s son) who was elected last year as his father’s successor for the Omoro County seat, said an eight-member committee, led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, was constituted to follow up on the pledges.

“We are aware that the MPs contributed Shs1 million each towards the Education Trust Fund after a follow-up was made on the floor of Parliament. That support has enabled the support of each of the more than 200 students and none of them dropped out of school,” he said.



