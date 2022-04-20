Passengers to pay more for same route

Taxi and bus operators plying different routes countrywide have announced they will increase transport fares over rising fuel prices.

Fuel prices remain high, three months after government assured Ugandans of stability. A litre of petrol now goes for between Shs5,000 and Shs5,500 while that of diesel is at Shs5000.

Uganda Taxi Operators’ Federation (UTOF) officials told the Monitor yesterday that they have approved new fares to be charged beginning next week.

The increment range between Shs500 and Shs1,000 for shorter distances within the city centre and the suburbs and Shs1,000 to Shs3,000 for long distances.

Mr Rashid Mugenyi Ssekandi, the chairperson of UTOF, while confirming the development, said: “We reached out to the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, and he said government has no alternative to solve fuel increment. So as taxi operators, we are going to increase the transport fares.”

He said when the fuel prices stabilise they will revert to the old charges.

Mr Ssekandi said they are operating at a loss since their customers are accustomed to the old fares and do not take into consideration the high fuel prices.

“The number of passengers travelling has also reduced,” he said.

The chairperson of Kisenyi and Namayiba bus terminal, Mr Nelson Ssekandi, said their association of bus operators has called for an emergency meeting next week to discuss fares.

“We will engage stakeholders to come up with a way forward,” said Mr Ssekandi.

By yesterday, several buses were seen parked around the bus park.

“Buses that move across East Africa have increased their price. For example they have been charging Shs120, 000 from Kampala to Nairobi, but it has increased to now between Shs180, 000 and 200,000. South Sudan charges are now Shs200,000 from Shs150,000,” he noted.

“And since passengers cannot afford the new fares across East Africa, they have now resorted to transporting cargo,” Mr Ssekandi revealed.

He appealed to government to revise the prices of fuel.

“We had almost 60 bus companies and now there are only 45 that are fully operational,” he said.

Mr Ssekandi also revealed that some bus employees have lost jobs.

“Shops within the bus terminals have also closed because there is no business,” he said.

Ms Christine Namakunda, the manager of Wanagon Coaches, said: “It’s hard to remain operational, the cost of running our businesses is too high.”

No endorsement yet

The Senior Public relations officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Ms Suzan Kataike, said the ministry has not yet endorsed the proposal of hiking transport fare.

“We requested them to submit their proposals. It is only after they have presented the proposals that the ministry will be able to assess and come up with an agreeable position,’’ Ms Kataike noted.

Responding to people’s call on the government to intervene, Ms Kataike said the ministry is waiting for the Cabinet decision on the escalating prices of commodities.

‘’Last week, the President said Cabinet is going to sit and discuss the matter,’’ she said.





Stage Old fare (Shs) New fare

Nsangi 3,000 4,000

Mpigi 5,000 6,000

Nansana 2,500 3,500

Kakiri 3,500 4,500

Busunju 6,000 7,000

Kasubi 1,500 2,500

Kayunga 8,000 9,000

Nakifuma 6,000 7,000

Kangulumira 10,000 11,000

Kawempe 2,000 3,000

Matugga 3,000 4,000

Mukono 4,000 5,000

Luzira 1,500 2,500

Entebbe 4,000 5,000

Kansanga 1,000 2,000

Ggaba 1,500 2,500

Mpererwe 3,000 4,000

Gayaza 3000 4000

Kalerwe 1,000 2,000

Ntinda 2,000 3,000

Luweero 7,000 8,000

Mityana 8,000 9,000

Mubende 15,000 16,000

Byeyogerere 2,000 3,000



Tororo 20,000 25,000

Pallisa 18,000 23,000

Mbale 20,000 25,000

Kamuli 15,000 16,000

Iganga 13,000 18,000

Jinja 10,000 15,000

Mbarara 30,000 35,000

Hoima 20,000 25,000

Masaka 15,000 20,000

Busembatia 20,000 25,000

Namutumba 20,000 25,000

Bukedea 25,000 30,000

Mbale city 25,000 30,000

Bugiri 16,000 21,000

Masaka city 14,000 19,000

Kalisizo Kyotera 18,000 23,000

Rakai 20,000 25,000

Mutukula 25,000 30,000

Rwamagwa 25,000 30,000

Lyantonde 20,000 25,000

Kyazanga 20,000 25,000

Mbirizi 20,000 25,000

Kinoni 17,000 22,000

