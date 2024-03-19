Pastor remanded over constructing building in wetland 

A senior pastor at Spiritual Arcade Church in Bweyogerere has been remanded to Luzira Prison following his arrest over constructing a building in a wetland.

57-year-old born-again Pastor, Milton Twehangane, a resident of Bukasa Veteran Zone in Kirinya Parish, Bweyogerere Division in Wakiso District, on Tuesday, appeared before Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court presided over by Gladys Kamasanyu for mention of the charges.

Pastor Twehangane is battling with five counts including; failure to undertake an environmental and social impact assessment, constructing in a wetland, depositing soil in, destroying and damaging a wetland, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He denied the charges.

Prosecution led by Judith Nyamwiza states that on October 19, 2023, at Bukasa Veteran Zone in Bweyogerere Division, Wakiso District, the suspect was found constructing in a wetland without undertaking an environmental and social impact assessment in accordance with the law and without lawful approval.

Court heard that on the same date October 19, 2023, at Veteran Zone Bukasa without lawful approval, the pastor was depositing soil in the wetland.

He has been remanded until April 8, 2024, when he will reappear for the hearing of the case.