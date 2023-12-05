Pastors, police and army officers among 31 remanded over plot to overthrow govt

Pastors, police officers and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers are among 31 people who were on Tuesday remanded to prison on charges of treachery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspects who include civilians and soldiers attached to the Armored Brigade Headquarters appeared before the Makindye-based General Court Martial chaired by Brigadier General Freeman Robert Mugabe and denied all the charges against them.

They are facing one count of treachery contrary to section 129 (a) of the UPDF Act 2005 and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition contrary to section 31 (2)(a) of the Firearms Act Cap 299.

Brig Mugabe said …”The jailed Security personnel will be kept in the Makindye Military Police Prison while the civilians will be remanded to Kigo prison until January 22, 2024 when they will appear in court for further mention of their case.”

Prosecution represented by Lt Col Raphael Mugisha and Lt Alex Mukhwana told court that investigations in the case are still on-going.

The suspects include; Capt Denish Oola Oyaa, 39, Lt Benjamin Edoru, 36, Jenaro Woii Oryek Sunday, 48, Sgt (deserter) Bernard Morris aka Anguadia Peter, 50, Cpl John Ojokuna Elatu, 40, Cpl Ronald Keuber, 52, Cpl David Olal, 46 and Cpl Moses Anyang, 27.

Others are; Pastoress Judith Angwech, 52, Pastor Simon Oyoma, 49, a social worker Daniel Owitti alias Ott alias ODM, 45, a builder Fabio Ocen, 42, 72-year-old peasant Muhammed Ijosiga and 64-year-old marketeer Stanley Yiacia alias Simple.

Other suspects are 54-year-old teacher Anthony Kamau Omach, 33-year-old electrician Joaquin Parmu, 42-year-old security guard Abdul Oruku Hakim Koloboka, 65-year-old mechanic Habibu Ezale, 63-year-old pesant Sebbi Keppo, 43-year-old carpenter Siraj Chandiga, 58-year-old plumber Joseph Okwai and 52-year-old peasant Swadik Kujo.