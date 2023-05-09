Patients narrate ordeals after months without drugs

Ms Jeninah Besigye sought to take her sick child to Mbarara City Health IV, which is better equipped after failing to get medical attention at Nyamityobora Health Centre III in Mbarara City.

This is because health workers at Nyamityobora Health Centre, a government facility where health services are presumed to be free, prescribed drugs for her child, which she bought from a private pharmacy.

“My child was diagnosed with malaria but I was told to buy drugs from a pharmacy. I was not prepared for this,” says a tearful Besigye as she prepared to trek back to Kakiika Cell, a distance of close to three kilometres.

Lucky for her, a Good Samaritan who witnessed her wails offered Shs10,000 to enable her to buy drugs.

Ms Anitah Natukunda, a resident of Lugazi Cell, Kakoba Division, also faced a similar challenge at Mbarara Health Centre IV.

“My child developed diarrhoea and vomiting last night [April 28] and after he was diagnosed, I was told to go and buy drugs because they are not available here,” Ms Natukunda says.

Dr Longino Mugisha, the Mbarara City health officer, confirms they lack medical supplies of almost all drugs at all health facilities in the city.

“We last received drugs last October and we have not received more according to the planned cycle of supply. We are still waiting for National Medical Stores (NMS) for supplies. At the moment, we prescribe and advise patients to buy from private clinics,” he says

Mr John Basco Mugisha, 45, a resident of Nyakagyeme Sub-county in Rukungiri District, whom we found at Nyakagyeme Health Centre III, claims he was only given two tablets.

“The nurse who attended to me told me to visit a nearby private clinic for more drugs. She told me that the facility is likely to get more drugs in mid-May,” he says.

Mr Mugisha adds: “This is very disappointing! How can the only public facility in the whole sub-county run out of drugs? I think the government should come out and explain because in the private clinics where we are referred, drugs are sold expensively.”

Ms Zainabu Kizito, a resident of Lubas Road in Jinja City, says when she took her son to Jinja Hospital children’s ward, they prescribed a cocktail of drugs but only one was offered.

“They [health workers] gave me one type of drugs and they told me to buy others from outside, citing shortages yet pharmacies outside charge us exorbitantly,” she says.

According to Ms Gilian Guyenda, a resident of Muguluka Village, Buwenge Rural Sub-county in Jinja District, the drugs prescribed for her mother at Jinja Hospital cost Shs270,000.

Guyenda’s mother battles both high blood pressure and heart-related complications. “It was a testing moment for me because my monthly salary is Shs200, 000, but the cost of drugs was higher. So, I was left with no option, but to borrow money to top-up,” she reminisces.

In Apac District, for instance, Ms Molly Ajok, a resident of Ajal Village, Alaro Parish in Apoi Sub-county, says when her two children developed Malaria and she took them to Wansolo Health Centre II, they were not attended to because of drug stock outs.

Ms Agnes Nyamusana from Buhuhira Sub-county in Busongora North County, says they have resorted to using herbal medicine since their facility, Buhuhira Health Centre III, occasionally runs out of drugs.

“We can spend even two months without drugs here at our health centre and when a person reaches here two times without getting anything, they go back to their homes and use herbal concoctions,” she says.

Bishop Nason Baluku of South Rwenzori Diocese in Kasese District attributes the problem of drug stock outs in government facilities to some health workers who steal them and take them to their private drug shops.

Mr Anthony Luswata, a resident of Mukunyu Village in Masaka District, says their nearby public health centre, Kitunga Health Centre II, has taken over four months without drugs, which prompts people to trek a distance of about 30 miles to access medical services .

In Lyantonde District, many lower level health facilities last received medical supplies last November.

Mr Ali Mugisha, a resident of Kaliro Village in Lyantonde District, says: “Government gave us structures, but there is no medicine, Kaliro Health Centre III has spent six solid months without a single tablet, people used to go there, but could only get prescription of drugs and buy them from private pharmacies,” he says.

In the neighbouring Sembabule, the chairperson of Mitete Sub-county, Mr Baker Byayi Ssenyonga, was last week forced to close Kigengo Health Centre II and Mitete Health Centre II over lack of drugs . According to Mr Ssenyonga, who was arrested over the matter but later secured police bond, staff claim both facilities last received drugs from National Medical Stores in December 2022 and whenever patients go there, they are not helped .

But Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the Director of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, refutes reports that there is drug stock out in the countryside.

“We do not have stock outs at the moment, but in the last two months, we had stock outs because National Medical Stores (NMS) had not distributed in some districts. However, it has been given twice the quantity of drugs it would have been given in the previous year,” he says.

However, he says as the number of patients increases in some districts, the anticipated quantity of drugs are utilised within a shorter period of time.

On his part, Mr Moses Kamabare, the general manager of NMS, says although there was some delay in the distribution of drugs, the problem has since been addressed.

“We had a delay in delivery as a result of not being able to get funds on time…this is already public information. That was resolved and delivery is now ongoing and expected to be completed by the end of May,” he says.