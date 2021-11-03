Pig farmers count losses as swine fever invades greater Bushenyi

Ms Loy Namara, the deputy RDC Bushenyi and other district leaders prepare to hand over pigs to farmers in Bushenyi District recently. Photo |MILTON BANDIHO

By  Milton Bandiho  &  Zadock Amanyisa

What you need to know:

  • Dr Roberts Natukunda, the Bushenyi District Veterinary Officer, said that some cases of swine fever have been reported in Buyanja parish in Kyeizooba Sub County, Nyakabirizi division in Bushenyi Ishaka municipality, and in some parts of Bumbaire Sub County.

The pig farmers in Bushenyi and Sheema districts are counting losses following an outbreak of African swine fever that has claimed a number of them in the area.

