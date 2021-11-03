Pig farmers count losses as swine fever invades greater Bushenyi

The pig farmers in Bushenyi and Sheema districts are counting losses following an outbreak of African swine fever that has claimed a number of them in the area.

The African swine fever is a contagious and infectious disease that spreads rapidly among pigs.

It is passed on to the pigs in a vicious cycle between soft ticks and wild pigs and direct contact with infected pigs.

Dr Roberts Natukunda, the Bushenyi District Veterinary Officer, said that some cases of swine fever have been reported in Buyanja parish in Kyeizooba Sub County, Nyakabirizi division in Bushenyi Ishaka municipality, and in some parts of Bumbaire Sub County.

He said that over 200 pigs are reported to have been affected by the deadly disease and that over 70 pigs have died already.

“According to what we discovered in the field, over 200 pigs have been affected and over 70 have died of this deadly disease. The disease has been reported in the municipality, Bumbaire and Kyeizooba sub counties," said Dr Natukunda.

He said the disease is dangerous since it causes sudden death of pigs but said it has no harmful effects to other animals like dogs and even in human beings but saying he has got clearance from the chief administrative officer to prohibit the movement of pigs and pig products from one place to another.

"Though the virus is not harmful to human beings, the movement of pigs and pig products will be restricted, and this will be in bid to minimize the spread of the disease to other areas," said Dr Natukunda.

Dr Natukunda further said there is no medicine to vaccinate the pigs that are not affected or to treat the affected animals.

He explained that an infected pig shows signs of high fever, loss of appetite and difficulties in breathing, vomiting blood, red spots on the skin among others saying the affected animals will show signs in three days.

Dr Natukunda asked farmers to immediately report to sub county veterinary officers in their respective areas when they see any of these symptoms in their animals but urged public to avoid eating pigs that have died of the contagious swine fever since it may lead to spread of the disease.

In Sheema district authorities have banned the movement and sale of pigs and pig products following the suspected outbreak of African swine fever in the town councils of Kitagata, Shuuku, Bugongi, Rugarama, Kasaana, and Kitagata Sub County.

Dr Joseph Amanya, the Sheema District veterinary officer said that more than 60 pigs in Kitagata sub-county have signs of African swine fever while 59 others have died in the six sub counties of Sheema.

Dr Amanya asked the farmers to isolate all the sick pigs and carry out proper disposal of the carcass and disinfect regularly and avoid visiting infected premises saying if not the disease that spread like world fire could wipe out all the pigs in the area.

Mr Alex Boona, a Pig Farmer in Kitagata Sub County said that he has lost 21 pigs in three days and he suspects that disease was from Buyanja in Bushenyi district.

Eldard Asiimwe, another farmer in Shuuku Town council says he has lost 6 pigs and 32 piglets saying that the disease might have come through the feeds he brought from a pork joint in Kyeibanga trading centre.

Dr Amanya says they have picked samples and submitted them to National Animal Disease Diagnostics and Epidemiology Centre (NADDEC) in Entebbe and are waiting on the results.