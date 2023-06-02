Pilgrims among the injured in Nakasongola road crash

West Madi and the Arua Dioceses registered casualties in an accident that claimed five lives and left 24 others injured.

The accident which occurred on Friday morning at Migyera Town Council in Nakasongola District involved a California bus and a charcoal truck.

Rev Capt Guma Nelson, the Madi-West Nile Diocesan Communications Officer reveals that five of the pilgrims are currently nursing injuries in the nearby clinics.

Arua and Madi Dioceses registered 40 pilgrims that travelled and arrived at Namugongo Martyrs’ Shrine on June 31 but others opted to travel by bus. The pilgrims were flagged off at Arua bus terminal at 9:00pm on Thursday.

Some of the injured pilgrims include; Monica Bako from Arua Diocese, Joshua Anguzu and Collins Abalo, the Prayer Secretary for Madi-West Nile Diocese.

While identities of four of the dead remain unknown, police have identified the body of one of the victims as Alex Muwanga, a 28-year-old motor vehicle mechanic who was at the time of the accident trying to fix a mechanical problem for the broken-down truck.