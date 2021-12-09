PM Nabbanja warns ex-minister Nantaba over misleading NRM voters

The Prime Minister (PM), Robinah Nabbanja has warned former ICT state minister Aidah Nantaba against misleading voters in Kayunga District ahead of the December 16 LC5 by-election.

“Don’t be confused by Nantaba. Nantaba should leave you to decide for yourselves on to vote as the district chairman,” Ms Nabbanja said.

The PM who with many other NRM leaders are combing the district on vote hunt for an NRM flag bearer- expressed disappointment that Ms Nantaba, a party member was urging people to vote for independent candidate and current Kayunga Town mayor Mr Magid Nyanzi.

The former minister who is guarded by SFC soldiers recently said she was ready for any NRM disciplinary action but would stand her ground to push for Mr Nyanzi’s win.

Ms Nabbanja, who Thursday arrived at Galilaaya Sub County headquarters amidst pomp promised that government would address community concerns, including tarmacking the 98 kilometre Kayunga-Galilaaya road.

“I have realized that you are going to win the election. You should fight corruption and also work for the common people,” Ms Nabbanja told NRM candidate Mr Andrew Muwonge.

“Government has finalized plans to buy land where residents displaced by floods would be resettled and procurement of boats to be used to cross areas has already been made,” the PM noted.

Mr Muwonge is vowing to end “selling of jobs” by the district service commission once elected.

Other NRM leaders who have pitched camp in the district include, Ms Rosemary Sseninde, the director for mobilization, at the NRM secretariat, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the director for communications at the NRM secretariat, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda the NRM vice chairman central region and Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the state minister for planning.

Ms Harriet Nakawedde the NUP candidate has also been joined by Mr Fred Nyanzi, a NUP mobiliser, Ms Betty Nambooze the Mukono municipality MP and MPs Charles Tebandeke, Bbaale county and Mr Patrick Nsanja (Ntenjeru south).

Ms Nambooze on Wednesday asked voters in the district to eat NRM money but vote for the NUP candidate.