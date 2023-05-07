Police arrest 13 over illegal power connection in Luuka

Police in Luuka District in Partnership with Umeme, the utility supplier of electricity, have launched a crackdown on illegal electricity connections that has led to the arrest of 13 people.

The operation was conducted in Bulanga Town council and the neighbouring areas in Luuka District in Busoga North region on Saturday.

Most people deserted their homes and businesses for fear of being arrested. Some of the residents told this publication that they fled after being tipped off by friends.

The Busoga North regional Police spokesperson, ASP Micheal Kasadha, confirmed the arrest and operation, saying 13 suspects were in detention.

“Following complaints from the community pertaining to power theft, we have conducted a joint operation with Umeme against illegal power connections in Bulanga Town council and other areas,” ASP Kasadha said.

He said the operation was prompted by increasing complaints of illegal power connections registered in the district.

“The district has the highest number of illegal connections in the region. We have launched an operation aimed at arresting and disconnecting illegal users in all places,” ASP Kasadha said.

The police publicist urged the community to report illegal users to relevant authorities for action.

A Umeme staff who requested not to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, said illegal connections undermine reliable power supply as they overload the distribution network and result in unplanned outages, which also leaves people who pay genuinely to suffer load shedding.

He said the suspects currently detained at Luuka Central Police Station will be arraigned in court as required by the law.