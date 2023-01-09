Police arrest Freedom City manager over stampede

Police have arrested the manager of Freedom City Mall who was in charge of the venue when more than 10 people lost their lives during a stampede on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, told the Monitor yesterday that Mr Charles Kabiito was arrested from his office at Freedom City Mall on Entebbe Road last week.

“We have so far arrested three people in connection with Freedom City deaths. The MC of the event, Elvis Francis Juuko, the event promoter, Mr Abby Musinguzi, and now the manager of Freedom City Mall, Mr Charles Kabiito. He was not hiding anywhere. He was arrested from his office,” he said.

Mr Owoyesigyire said Mr Kabiito is currently being detained at Natete Police Station in Kampala.

He noted that the manager is charged with negligent acts that lead to the loss of lives.

The arrest of the Freedom City manager now brings the number of those detained in connection with the stampede to three.

Last week, police arrested Mr Juuko who asked revellers to go out and watch the fireworks.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Mr Juuko was arrested from Mityana District. He was charged with rash and negligent acts leading to deaths.

The promoter of the event, Mr Abby Musinguzi of the Abitex Promotion, popularly known as Abitex, was also arrested on Monday last week.

He is charged with nine counts of negligence.

The charge sheet that was presented before Grade One Magistrate indicates that Abitex and others still at large on December 31, 2022, and on January 1 at Freedom City Mall in Namasuba in Wakiso District, acted in a manner of negligence that endangered human life.

The prosecution accuses Abitex of closing other outlets of the venue and leaving only one gate for more than 20,000 people to exit the building, which caused the stampede.

The deceased include Daniel Kibuuka, Daniella Kibuuka, Ibrahim Kizito, Harkimati Nazaama, Viola Nakanwagi, Maria Namyalo, Hadija Nakakande, Shafik Mwanje, Margret Nakatumba, and Brian Musenero.

Mr Owoyesigyire said more details on the summons issued last week would be given during the weekly presser today.