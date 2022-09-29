Police arrest man over defiling his 7-year-old daughter

Police in Bushenyi District are holding a 42-year-old man for allegedly defiling his 7-year-old daughter.

The suspect, a resident of Swazi ll, Swazi Parish in Kyamuhunga Sub County, was arrested on Wednesday after the victim reported the matter to the relative who in turn escalated it to the police.

Mr Laban Butamanya, the Swazi II chairperson said: "The victim was subjected to a medical examination at St. Mary's Hospital Komboni in Kyamuhunga and the results came out positive. This prompted the police to act swiftly and arrest the suspect."

Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest and condemned the act.

"The victim was a pupil at St. Mary's Primary School in Middle class. We have dispatched a team of our officers to investigate and come up with a report before the file is submitted to the office of the resident state attorney for further management," he said.

He attributed the increasing number of cases of rape, defilement and incest in the area to domestic violence.