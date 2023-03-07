Police arrest partner of alleged lesbian teacher 

Police in Jinja City are holding the alleged partner of the deputy head teacher of PMM Girls Secondary School in Jinja City over allegations of engaging in lesbianism.

The teacher was arrested last week following protests by parents who accused her of encouraging the students to engage in the vice.

The parents stormed the school demanding her resignation and arrest.

Police said they were able to get the situation under control. They also revealed that the teacher was in charge of discipline.

“We went ahead and arrested her and she is still in our custody. We are now trying to gather witness statements and documentary evidence that can help us establish cases of aggravated defilement, the grooming of young girls into unnatural sexual practices and even trafficking in persons,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga said during a press conference in Kampala yesterday.

He said many of the alleged victims have failed to show up at the police station to aid with investigations.

“The only person we got is a lady who was staying with this deputy head teacher as husband and wife, although they are both females. We still have her in our custody and she is supporting our investigations. We got sex toys, condoms in their home and inquiries are continuing,” Mr Enanga said.

“What is interesting is that people will always come up and make a lot of allegations but as we talk now, the many councillors who were saying that they have like three victims have not availed these victims for us to interrogate and examine them because the evidence should be on their bodies,” Mr Enanga said.

He said they even went to a lodge which is alleged to have been used by the suspect to assault the girls but did not find anything.

“So it is always important that when we have complaints and such allegations, let us be ready to support the investigations,” Mr Enanga said