Police arrest two suspected land title fraudsters

Police in Kampala have arrested two men on allegations of creating a fake land title to sell off a prime plot of land in Naguru, Nakawa division at a cost of Shs3 billion without the knowledge of the owners.

Mr Patrick Onyango, the police spokesperson for Kampala metropolitan, said the two suspected fraudsters (Denis Ntumwa and Bob Kanaabi) were arrested for fraudulently obtaining a special title on the alleged plot of land belonging to Liao Qingling, a Chinese national who is currently out of the country.

“It’s alleged that around January 2022, the suspects processed a special land title of plot 3 Naguru that didn’t belong to them. Qingling had taken long without coming back to Uganda but had left the land under the care of Lubowa Aziza,” he said.

Mr Onyango added that the police preliminary investigations indicate that the land deal was brought by one of the suspects and shared it with three of his colleagues who invested money to help the process of the special land title.

“They agreed among themselves to arrange Shs200 million to process the special land title. They processed the title into their names but before they could put the property into the market they had to give notice to the caretaker to vacate the place,” he added.

Arrest

Police say that the group later gave the caretaker a notice to immediately vacate the piece of land after claiming it belonged to them.

However, he informed his boss, the Chinese national who later instructed his lawyers of Nanyondo and company advocates to verify with the land registry about the creation of another title on his prime piece of land.

The lawyers found out that there was another land title created on top of the one for the Chinese national prompting them to report the matter to the police.

Police investigations have since indicated that the duo and two others who are still on the run made a special title into their names without the knowledge of a Chinese national with an intention of selling it off