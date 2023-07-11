Police arrest UPDF soldier's wife for stealing newborn baby

The Police in Amuria District on July 11 arrested a 35-year-old woman accused of stealing a newborn baby from Amuria General Hospital.

The East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr. Oscar Ageca Gregg, stated that the police received a report of a stolen child on July 7, 2023, and immediately launched an investigation.

"It is alleged that the newborn baby was taken from the mother, Ms Esther Alebo, eight days after delivery," Mr. Ageca explained.

The suspect, identified as Ms Jesca Akello, is the wife of a Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) soldier. She was apprehended at her home in Rogom village, Amero parish, Acowa sub-county in Kapelebyong district by the police's task teams.

Mr. Ageca further revealed that the baby boy, born to Ms Alebo who had undergone a caesarean section at Amuria General Hospital, was rescued.

"On July 7, 2023, around 6:00 PM, while a nurse was attending to the newborn babies at the hospital, the baby in question was crying. In the absence of Jennifer Asujo, the attendant, an unknown woman posed as a helper and offered to take the baby to the attendant, who was in the hospital kitchen far from the maternity ward."

He added; "When the nurse completed her rounds, she couldn't find the child, nor could the attendant. This prompted them to report a case of child abduction around 11:00 PM at Amuria Central Police station," he explained.

An extensive search for the stolen baby was immediately initiated, leading to the successful recovery of the child on Tuesday.

The suspect, who does not have any children of her own, is currently in police custody.

The baby has been reunited with his mother and both are receiving medical attention at Amuria General Hospital.