Police arrest woman captured on video assaulting her son over Shs5000

Police in Kampala have arrested a woman who was captured on video assaulting her 10-yer-old son accusing him of misusing her Shs5000 meant to buy groceries.

The Kampala Metropolitan Regional Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, in a statement released on Tuesday, identified the suspect as Deborah Apolot.

"Following the viral video that shows a woman assaulting a child, the police at Kira Road Police Station arrested Deborah Apolot for allegedly assaulting her 10-year-old son Mark Omiat," he said.

The arrest was carried out Monday at about 9pm.

The suspect alleges that she gave Shs5,000 to Omiat to buy groceries at the shop, but the boy didn’t return home.

She said, she looked for the child and found him before taking him home, and admitted beating him as a punishment for misbehaviour.

The incident was captured on camera by the neighbours, who later informed the police.

The victim sustained serious injuries and he is currently receiving treatment.