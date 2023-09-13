Police ban NUP mobilization over Bobi Wine's ‘sectarian remarks’

Police have with immediate effect suspended nationwide mobilization activities and opening new offices by the Robert Kyagulanyi-led National Unity Platform (NUP), following last week's alleged sectarian sentiments in Luweero District.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said NUP had violated guidelines agreed with the party whose leader, also known as Bobi Wine, has uninterruptedly been traversing major regions of the country, pulling huge crowds since August 28.

“The mobilization activities were used to incite violence, promote sectarianism, and make a legitimate cause for removal of an elected government and issuance of defamatory statements against the person of the President,” he emphasized from a directive signed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigaazi- on behalf of police chief Martins Okoth Ochola.

“We’ve noticed that in all areas where NUP mobilization activities have been carried out, there has been total breaches of the guidelines thus causing public disorder, loss of business, unnecessary jam and vandalization, loss of lives where Norman Mugisa died and 10 others were injured in a NUP convoy,” he explained, quoting the national police law.

Still on Wednesday, Enanga sought to put out what he described as a "strong message" to hardline NUP supporters.

“We’re going to put an end to the mob mentality, bullying and intimidating tactics of NUP radicals against civilians and law enforcers,” he remarked in Kampala.

On September 13, Bobi Wine was due to conclude the first phase of his planned nationwide mobilization in Arua City, over 400kms away from Uganda's capital.