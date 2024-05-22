Police block Bobi Wine from entering Kamuli

Police on Wednesday fired teargas to block National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine from entering Kamuli District where he was scheduled to address a rally as he starts his nationwide mobilisation tour ahead of 2026.

Mr Kyagulanyi's convoy was cut off at Buwolero village, Buwenge Sub County, Jinja District where security operatives dispersed supporters on his trail.

A journalist runs away from teargas fired by police at Bobi Wine supporters at the New Bridge in Jinja



Kampala Woman MP, Ms Shamim Malende, one of the Opposition politicians in the former presidential contender's company said several of their supporters had been arrested and detained at Kamuli Police Station.

He was forced to make a U-turn back to Kampala where he left early Wednesday morning to mobilise support for his party barely two years to the elections.

"The criminals have blocked us from entering Kamuli District. Clouds of teargas and pink water over Kamuli. What a bunch of cowards!" Mr Kyagulanyi posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle after being blocked.

Police have fired teargas and live bullets to block @NUP_Ug president Robert Kyagulanyi, alias @HEBobiwine from entering Kamuli District where he was scheduled to address a rally as he starts his nationwide mobilisation tour ahead of 2026.

Flanked by hundreds of supporters, party leaders, and over a dozen cars, the musician-cum-politician departed from NUP headquarters in Makerere Kavule, a Kampala suburb at around 10 am

despite police threats that his mobilisation activities would be blocked.

Hundreds of supporters lined up on roadsides to catch a glimpse of him as others trailed his convoy.

When he reached the New Bridge in Jinja, police used teargas to break his procession before he was allowed to proceed. Roads leading to the busy Jinja town were blocked by armed security operatives and trucks to deny him access.

After driving several miles, he met a security roadblock at Buwolero village along the Jinja-Kamuli highway. Police fired teargas, forcing Mr Kyagulnayi's convoy to turn back.

Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, earlier said the Force last year suspended such tours after the party allegedly breached several guidelines it issued, adding that the suspension was still in force until the NUP hierarchy complies with police guidelines.