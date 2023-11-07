Police boss found dead in Sembabule

The Sembabule District Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances in which Assistant Inspector of Police Samuel Asiimwe died inside his room on Monday.

Asiimwe, 55 was the officer in charge of Kikoma Police Post in Mabindo Sub-County in Sembabule District.

Henry Kagolo, a neighbour of Asiimwe, says he last saw the deceased on Sunday in a security meeting, and he was shocked to hear that he had passed away on Monday morning.

"When a lady who always supplies him with milk knocked on his door but received no response, she immediately called me. I also tried to knock as I called his name in vain. We then alerted his fellow police officers who broke the window and found him dead," Mr Kagolo said in an interview on Monday.

Kagolo said the deceased lived alone.

Sembabule District Police Commander Mr David Wills Ndawula, confirmed Asiimwe’s death, saying the force had lost a dedicated officer.

"Afande Asiimwe has passed away. We have started investigations to establish the actual cause of his death and the body has been taken to Sembabule Health Centre IV for an autopsy,” he said.