17-year-old boy found hanging dead

A 17-year-old boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging in Amagoro Courts, Eastern Division in Tororo District.

The deceased identified as George Othieno, a casual labourer, is reported to have committed suicide on Wednesday at an unknown time.

The Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed the incident saying they have started investigations into the matter.

“On May 17, 2023, at about 3.50 PM at Amagoro Courts in Tororo District, one Difas Napakori, 67, the maternal grandfather to the deceased, forced the deceased’s door to open and pick a polythene bag for packing cassava. The said door was locked and supported with a stone from inside and upon entering the said house he found one Othieno hanging on a shirt in his room,” he said.

Mr Mugwe said detectives visited the scene and recorded statements from different people to guide the investigation. The deceased was under the care of his grandfather since childhood, but lived in separate houses.

The body was conveyed to Tororo main hospital mortuary pending post-mortem.

Ms Justine Awori, a resident, asked the police to investigate the increasing cases of suicide in the area.