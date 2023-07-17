Police disperse Amolatar protest over land dispute 

Police in Amolatar District on Monday dispersed a protest that was organised by the locals to block a “stranger” from accessing a disputed land in Amolatar Town Council.

Locals armed with sticks took to the street to express their grievances after learning that one Ms Juliet Katushabe was allegedly claiming ownership of land, measuring about 100 acres in Bungu Cell, Namasale Town Council.

The woman is said to be the administrator of an estate believed to be for the late Kawaki Nafutali, a former resident of Bungu Cell.

The land under contention was allegedly occupied by Mr Moses Okello, and other residents of Bungu Cell.

The North Kyoga region police spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, said the disputed land had remained vacant after the tribal fight between Bantu and Luo speaking tribes of 1979.

Locals armed with batons take part in a protest in Namasale Town Council, Amolatar District, on July 17, 2023. PHOTO/ BILL OKETCH



Ms Katushabe through her legal team of Kampala-based Eyotre & Co Advocates wrote to the chairperson of Bungu Cell to mobilise occupants of the said land for a meeting on July 17, 2023.

"However, this did not go down well with the locals in the area. As a result, they organised an illegal protest as they waited for the lady and the lawyer,” the police spokesperson said in a statement.