Police fire teargas to disperse protesting Soroti market vendors

Police in Soroti City Thursday fired teargas in the main market to disperse vendors who were protesting following the power blackout for the past three days.

Vendors especially those that require refrigerator services say they have made a lot of losses. On Thursday morning, they decided to close the market and took to the streets, prompting the police to fire teargas at them.

The Resident City Commissioner Soroti East division, Mr Edrine Benesa, warned that any vendor who would go against the law would be arrested.

"Nobody is going to close a public facility like this. Whoever led this demonstration will face it rough," he warned, adding that there was no need for alarm as Umeme was about to address their challenges.

Deputy city clerk, Mr James Obore declined to comment saying he would first want to address the challenge before talking to the press.

"Let me first talk to these vendors then I can comment," he said.

However, vendors were also joined by other workers like security guards, and cleaners who were protesting over salary arrears.

Ms Sarah Akileng, a cleaner, said that she has not received her salary since May last year and yet she has needs to cater for.

Mr Henry Opule, one of the security guards requested government intervention in the matters of the main market saying that leaders have failed them.