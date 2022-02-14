Prime

Police foil plot to kill 3 clerics

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Police Region spokesman. Photo/Courtesy

By  Andrew Bagala

  • Mr James Mubi, the Kiira Police Region spokesman, says the plot coordinator led them to three others, including the prime suspect.
  • Mr Oboth, whom the police said he is one of the people targeted, told this publication by telephone that three of the detainees are known to him and they were former church members.

Police have arrested four people, among them three ex-members of Universal Apostles Fellowship Church of Righteousness (UAFCR), on allegations of plotting to kidnap and kill faith leaders in a suspected leadership wrangle.
The suspects are detained at Jinja Central Police Station. Detectives alleged that those targeted to be eliminated included UAFCR leader Fred Isanga, known by the alias Prophet David Isanga, church director Paddy Oboth and the treasurer, Mr Godfrey Mugalya.

