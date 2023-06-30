Police intercept three thugs with gun in sack

Police in Njeru in Buikwe District have arrested three people including a Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces soldier transporting a SMG gun in a sack.

The Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, confirmed the arrest of the three suspects over illegal possession of firearms and government stores who were riding on motorcycles using the Old Railway Line on Thursday.

Ms Butoto said two police officers who were on routine check-up on the bridge were suspicious of the sack and a laptop bag and stopped the suspects to disclose what they were carrying, upon checking SMG rifle loaded with 29 live ammunition was recovered.

“Upon checking them, a green sack had an SMG gun with 29 live ammunition, while laptop bag had two army warm suits, one army tracksuit and one fisheries army uniform trouser,” she said.

She identified the suspects as; Mr Ali Bulumba, 25, Muhammed Mugogo, 42, all residents of Busana Tongolo in Nyenga Division, and Pte Otim Caesar attached to Busana Fisheries Protection Unit.

Ms Butoto said when the suspects were asked why they were carrying a gun in a sack, they claimed that it belonged to a marine officer attached to the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) who was camouflaging because of the working conditions he is involved in.

The suspects together with a motorcycle and the government stores are currently being held at Njeru Police Station as investigations continue.