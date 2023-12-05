Police list emergency contacts ahead of festive season

As the countdown draws closer to the festive season, which includes Christmas and New Year celebrations, police have shared a list of extra emergency numbers to enable the public reach out easily in case of any situation that may need security intervention.

According to the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, the additional emergency contacts are part of the police interventions to widen the security scope during this year’s festive season, amidst terror threats.

The contacts include both toll free and prepaid dial numbers while others are strictly for WhatsApp use, all accessible 24/7. The contacts are; - 0800300102, 0800122291, 0800199699, 0800199399 (Toll Free). The National Emergency Call Centre (NECC) is 999/112 (Toll free Line) and WhatsApp– 0779999999.

People with cases related to kidnap are advised to call on 0800199991, 0800199992, while 0800199195 is strictly for people reporting cases of gender based violence.

Other counter phone numbers are; 0776999141, 0707600774 and 0718946018.

Mr Enanga noted that it is important for the members of the public to have the police emergency numbers saved in their respective phones or notebooks that are always carried along with them.

“When you call these numbers, be patient with our dispatchers, they will help classify your situation into the various categories, with related responses. Some of the calls are not police related and are referred to the respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) or phone counselors,” he said on Monday.

Among others, the incidents that can be reported via police contacts are; criminal conduct, road traffic incidents that involve serious personal injury or road blockage as well as any other general incidents where there is or likely to be a danger to life.

Persons with hearing impairments are encouraged to use the police WhatsApp number, or channel their concerns through the police sign language interpreters.