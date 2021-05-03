Police make major shake-up ahead of Museveni inauguration

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

With just 10 days to President Museveni’s swearing-in for a sixth elective term, Uganda Police Force in office has in a major shake-up moved hundreds of its top officers.

A highly-placed source at police headquarters in Naguru, a Kampala suburb, told Daily Monitor that the changes, which take immediate effect, were informed by intelligence clues that some actors plan to disrupt the inauguration due on May 12.

“Transfers in police are normal, but this time, we have political threats and that’s why we removed some commanders and we replaced them with other more competent officers with the purpose of intensifying the operations within their respective areas of command,” the source said.

It remained unclear who the plotters or suspected saboteurs are.

Another source at police headquarters said the Police Advisory Committee meeting was informed that unnamed political groups are mobilising in all parts of the country to disrupt the swearing-in event.

The transfer list that this newspaper has seen shows that officers affected in the latest movements range in rank from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) to Commissioner of Police .

Immediate effect

The radio message announcing the transfers indicates that the 254 appointed and gazetted police officers leave their old offices and occupy the new offices with “immediate effect”.

Advertisement

The directorates of Human Resource Management and that of Criminal Investigations and Crime Intelligence are some of the most affected.

Another source said the National Police Council in a meeting last week recommended that 153 officers be dismissed from the Force and replaced.

The reasons for the decision were not immediately clear and we were unable to establish if these officers lined up for expulsion were those that the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, labelled as corrupt and promised to sack “even if they appealed to God”.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga was not available for comment about the reshuffle by press time.

Full list

Name Old Position New Position Cp Kato Paul HRM POL,HQTRS Ag D/D CID investigations ACP Akwamgo Ester Attachment in Nairobi Sezibwa as RPC SSP Nahyuha Rose Women affairs Pol Hqtrs as Admin SP Auma Slivia HRM Head women affairs SP Senyondo Richard ICT PMPU as commandant SP Ojok Alex CT HRM POL.HQTRS SP Katumba Kiggundu EPPU- Savana CPC- pending course ACP Obura Deo Albertine KMP East as RPC SSP Nachura Damali CT Aswa as RPC SP Bagambaki Alfred Astu Bukedi Norh as RPC SP Mwesigye Vincent Sezibwa Albertine as RPC SP Kidima Rwizi HRM pol.Qtrs SSP Saiga Ibrahim HRM POL.HQTRS Rwizi as D/RPC SP Doka Rashid Course Kigezi as D/RPC SP Daki Apollo course Gulu as DPC SP Bindeba Dickens Gulu JOC SP Mukisa Philip IC&SC Nakasongola as DPC SP Ruganza Abel Abongi Kabale as DPC SP Alira Samuel IC&SC Mbale as DPC SP Waiswa Najib HRM POL.HQTRS Manafa as DPC SP Abigaba Godfrey IC&SC Lira as DPC SP Temaiye Getrude IC&SC Wakiso as DPC SP Kinyera Boniface IC&SC Bugiri as DPC SP Ahumuza Tobias IC&SC BuliIsa as DPC SP Owino Julius IC&SC Maracha as DPC SP Acama Denis JOC -KMP Jinja Road as DPC SP Ninsiima Godfrey Kiboga Kanungu as DPC SP Buyinz Twaha Kakumiro Soroti as DPC SP Birungi Scovia Sheema Kayunga as DPC SP Medard Asiimwe course Nsangi as DPC SP Alice Kuka Course Kawempe as DPC SP Lubega Samson Course Bukwo as DPC SP Irama Vicent Masindi Entebbe as DPC ASP Manshur Sowed Bukomansimbi HRM Pol.Hqtrs ASP Namara Patience Nakasongora Jinja Central as DPC ASP Byomuhangi.G HRM.POL.HQTRS Nabilatuk as DPC ASP Adatu Cosmas Interpol Obongi as DPC ASP Ahimbisamukama Brigton Manafa Serere as DPC ASP Kitaka Sulait HRM POL.HQTRS Kajjansi as DPC ASP Lubega Samuel Nalufenya Pakwach as DPC ASP Ndaula Timothy Nakaseke Buhweju as DPC ASP Rutambika Tyson Katwe Kabatooro Old Kla as DPC ASP Aguta Jimto HRM POL.HQTRS Katwe Kabatoro as DPC ASP Nabunya Swagiya Budaka Namisindwa as DPC ASP Tusiime Innocent Kalisizo Karenge as DPC ASP Nkurinziza Graciano Kole Budaka as DPC ASP Tugumanawe Julius Kanungu Kiboga as DPC ASP Kulayigye Edgar Cps Kla Kakumiro as DPC ASP Namuwumba Christine Kaberamaido Bukomansimbi as DPC ASP Onen Romeo Kapelebyong Kaberamaido as DPC ASP Mubangizi Innocent Luwero Oyam as DPC ASP Kananura Joshua Kayunga Masindi as DPC ASP Opio.P Rwampara Sheema as DPC ASP Kamara Steven HRM POL.HQTRS Rwampara as DPC ASP Ikuku Susan Nsangi HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Suubi Sam Bukwo HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Nuwamanya Alex Bukedea Wandegeya as OC station ASP Abong Richard Albertong Kirinya as oc station AAP Akampurira Ryan Wandegeya HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Tabu Billy Kirinya HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Muhumuza Ronald Kitezi Albertong as Oc station ASP Busingye Pellan HRM Kitezi as Oc station ASP Abainomugisha Joseph Nebbi Bombo as Oc station. ASP Okello George Kabale University Kalisizo as oc station. ASP Kwesiga John Otuke Nakaseke as Oc station. ASP Twesigye Godwin Kawempe HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Kasashya Joshua Abim Kawempe as Oc station ASP Borekwa Peter Mayuge HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Kassaijja Joel Busia HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Masereka Francis Kumi Ngora as Oc station ASP Tusiime Frank JOC Rukiga as DPC ASP Herbert Lyantonde HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Egesa Bruhan Acholi Lyantonde as Oc station. ASP Ashaba Lydia Soroti Bukomero as DPC ASP Twinamatsiko David Bukomero Oyam as Oc station. ASP Tumwiinw Godius oyam CPS Kla as oc station ASP Kamunari John Matugga HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Twesigye Wycliffe Moroto HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Tuhamye Frank Masaka Mayuge as OC Station ASP Aleper Thomas Manafwa Kasangati as oc station. ASP Kiyonga Isaac Jinja Road Manafwa as oc station. ASP Sebagala Kennedy HRM POL.HQTRS Kabale as oc station. ASP Ocaya Kennedy HRM POL.HQTRS Luuka A Oc station. ASP Amutuhaire Amon Sembabule Entebbe as oc station. ASP Mugira Kato Katwe Kole as oc station. ASP Kharausya Tom Jinja Road Yumbe as oc station. ASP Nabingo Moses Kanungu HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Olargiu Innocent Namayumba Kanungu as oc station. ASP Kobutungi M Kumi Namayumba as oc station. ASP Ebege Joel Otuke Masaka as Oc station. ASP Twebagye David Namusindwa Masaka as oc station. ASP Wempukulu Majid Masaka Nmausindwa as oc station. ASP Makobi Ivan Kiira Road Kanungu as oc station. ASP Irumba Hassan Kamwokya Kira Division as Oc station. ASP Ochamulinga Emmuel Amulia Nalufenya police station ASP Helera Urban Entebbe Amuria as oc station. ASP Azizi Musa Kitgum Entebbe –Nakawuka as oc ASP Ahebwa Mukama Jinja central HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Ntawuguranayo Edward Apac HRM POL.HQTRS ASP Nsabimana Cyprian Mbirizi Kagadi as oc station. ASP Tumukunde Brian Jinja Road Kaberamaido p/p ASP Kayemba Peter Natiope p/p Apekekira as oc station. D/ACP Olugu Francis CID HQTRS SID AS AG D/DIRECTOR D/ACP Twinomujuni Julius HRM POL.HQTRS Appointed D/ director Economic crimes D/SP Tusiime Catherine CID HQTRS Appointed head trafficking in persons. ASP Ayebare Benon SID Kireka Katonga as R/ CID officer SP Twongire Justus CID HQTRS Gulu as Oc CID SP Alwanga Henry course KMP south as R/CID SP Batte Daniel Sipi Bukedi south as R/CID SP Kauma Nsereko course KMP as D/KMP Traffic commander SP Kiberu Grace course KMP South as R/Traffic officer

Additional list

COUNTER TERRORISM

1. Asp Kyasimire Betty from Kisubi to Entebbe as CT officer

2. ASP Chebet Francis CT HQTRS TO VIPPU HQTRS.

3. ASP Mugumya Didas from CT HQTRS to VIPPU

4. ASP Okitoi RApheal from CT to VIPPU

5. ASP Ndomugabe Innocent from CT to VIPPU

6. ASP Matsiko Collins from CT to VIPPU.

7. ASP Nabulombi Annet from CT to VIPPU

8. ASP Amia Christine from CT HQTRS to oil and Gas Division.

9. ASP Apolot Allan from CT HQTRS to tourism department

10. ASP Byaruhanga Fred from CT HQTRS to tactical and neutralization department

11. ASP Nassolo Sauda from CT HQTRS to tactical and neutralization department.

12. ASP Abangira Jonan from CT HQTRS to aviation police.

13. ASP Nyaika Ronald from CT HQTRS to technical services department.

CRIME INTELLIGENCE

14. ASP Samuel Eve from Lyantonde to CI HQTRS

15. ASP Keijuka George from Bunyangabo to Lyantonde as DCIO

16. ASP Ssenono Ismail from Bundibugyo to Bunyangabo as DCIO

17. Asp Kato Godfrey from Ntoroko to Bundibugyo as DCIO

18. Asp Chemtai Kalifani from CI HQTRS to Kyegegwa as DCIO

19. ASP Ebong Patrick from KMP North to Kyoga region .

20. ASP Opida Lamech from Wakiso to Rukungiri as DCIO

21. ASP Nabulya Florence from Rukungiri to Wakiso as DCIO.

22. ASP Akello Juliet from Lira to Alebtong as DCIO

FORENSICS

22. ASP Ahimbisibwe Clive from MT Moroto to Forensic HQTRS

23. ASP Kabigumira Crispus from Buvuma to Forensic HQTRS

ASP Kisitu Jaffar from course to Forensic HQTRS.

LOGISTICS AND ENGINEERING

24. SP ENG.Alenyo Peter from police Mechanical workshop to to I.O.V

25. SP ENG. Odikor Charles from course to Fleet Management as Ag Acp.

HRD

26. Sp Mwine Mukono from HRM POL HQTRS to HRD

27. ASP Katushabe James from Sipi to Bushenyi as Regional Training officer .

28. ASP Tumwesigye David from NEBBI to HRD

29. ASP Akello Mary from Kalungu HRD

30. ASP Karusigarira Ian from course to HRD.

CPC

31. SP Okema Patrick from Aswa to N/Kyoga as R/PRO

32. ASP Ongom Mudong David from East Kyoga to Aswa as R/PRO

33. SP Diana from CPC HQTRS to Kiira as R/PRO

34. ASP Opio Andrew from Dokolo to Aswa as R/Clo.

FROM COURSE

35. SP Irene Adibaa to CFPU MGLSD

36. SP Daniela Adiru to CT oil and gas

37. SP Rosemary Angucia to clo Koboko

38. SP Agnes Apolot to CFPU Elgon

39. SP ROSE Asiimwe to CID HQTRS

40. SP Caroline Birungi to CFPU KMP East

41. SP Caningom to Forensic department

42. SP Fredric Higwira to Agric police

43. SP Benjamin Humphery to CT intelligence

44. SP Joseph Kirabo to East Kyoga as R/CIDO

45. SP Carolyne Kushemererwa to CFPU KMP

46. SP Gorret Kyokuhaire to R/CFPU Albertine

47. SP Samuel Mwesigwa to ICT HQTRS

48. SP Sarah Atamba Mwesigwa to PMPU

49. SP Stella Nafula to RCIO Ssezibwa.

50. SP Erias Sebuwufu to Forensic HQTRS.