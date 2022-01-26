Police, Masaka taxi operators clash over ungazetted park

Taxis parked at an open space along Masaka-Mutukula highway which authorities say is illegal. PHOTO | MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • Police fired teargas to disperse the defiant taxi operators, momentarily disrupting businesses on some city streets like Edward Avenue and Victoria Road for close to 30 minutes.

Public transport in Masaka City got paralyzed for the better part of Wednesday morning as police and taxi operators were engaged in running battles after the latter parked their vehicles on the roadside, abandoning the gazetted park in the area.

