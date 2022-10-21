Police name two men killed in Sheema road crash

Two people have been confirmed dead while seven others sustained serious injuries following an October 21 accident at Kitojo along Mbarara-Kasese Road in Sheema District.

The greater Bushenyi police Spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime said the 10am accident involving two vehicles occurred when a Toyota Hiace Matatu (taxi) rammed into a trailer that failed in the middle of the road.

“The taxi was heading towards Mbarara City while the trailer was carrying cassava floor and also headed towards the same direction,” he told journalists.

Although police blamed the accident on the taxi’s over speeding, the Force also faulted the trailer driver “for not creating space for other road users.”

On Friday, police identified the deceased as 50-year-olds Stephen Bakanyenzaki of Kabale District and Abasi Muhumuza of Kasese District.

The injured are Caroline Asiimwe,27, (Bweyogerere-Wakiso District), Confidence Agaba, 35, (Rwentuha-Bushenyi District), Deus Isingoma, 50, (Kakiika Mbarara), Ssali Katuramu, 36, (Kakiika-Mbarara District), UPDF Officer PTE Innocent Agaba,31, Teddy Naiga, 40, (Kinawataka-Mbuya-Nakawa-Kampala and 24-year-old Christopher Bangumya of Bunyaruguru-Rubirizi District.