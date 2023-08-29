Police name victims of Global bus crash in Lwengo  

Police has named victims of the August 28 motor crash which involved Global bus at a Village in Lwengo District on Masaka –Mbarara highway .

At least one person died and 14 others got injured after the bus overturned.

Police identified the deceased as Amos Atamba,16, a resident of Lyantonde District .

Majority of the passengers on board escaped unhurt, according to eye witnesses. A total of 69 are believed to be have been on board.

Some who were terrified broke windows to escape.

Mr Abukaker Walugembe , an eye witness, said the bus belonging to Global Coaches, Registration number UBB 985M , which was moving at high speed skidded off the highway at around 11am.

The bus was travelling from Kampala to Mbarara in Western Uganda .

“Some occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital,” he said

He said the bus could have overturned due to over speeding by the driver.

“He (bus driver) was speeding yet the road was wet following a heavy downpour, he tried to control the bus, but failed,” he said.

According to Southern Regional Traffic Officer, Mr Twaha Kasirye, most of the casualties got injuries from broken window glasses .

“Our traffic team is still investigating to establish what exactly caused that crash,” he said

He said the driver of the bus fled after causing the crash and survivors were taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital .

Mr Kasirye however warned motorists against speeding, especially when it is raining .

Mr Anthony Kihembo , the general manager Global Buses ,said their driver, who he only identified as Amon, is one of their well experienced drivers and hell just broke loose after brakes failed .

“An accident is an accident, we cannot blame the driver. He did what he could and managed to save lives ,” he said

This is the second crash involving a bus in a space of two weeks. The last accident involving a Jaguar bus occurred on August 13 on the Masaka –Sembabule –Kanoni –Mpigi Road at Kajumiiro near President Museveni’s Kisozi Farm and claimed four lives including the driver and more than 60 got injured.

Following rampant road crashes, police recently reintroduced Operation Fika Salama (reach home safely) on all major highways to check errant motorists .

First launched in 2016 , Operation Fika Salama saw several check points erected on various roads. Whereas these are still available, they have not been serious as they were at the beginning.

Global bus crash survivors;

1.Charles Ssentamu ,59 ,a resident of Bwebajja in Wakiso District

2.Joyce Babumba Joyce ,65 a resident of Masaka District

3.ASP Geoffrey Mpagi , a police officer attached to Kanyaryeru in Kiruhura District

4.Enock Mugasha a police officer attached to Rwampala Police Station

5. Joel Arineitwe , 6 a resident of Gayaza in Wakiso District

6.Prima Tubangire , 29 a resident of Isingiro District

7. Isaac Nuwagaba,32 a of resident of Mbarara

8.Joan Katushabe , 24 a resident of Kisubi in Wakiso District

9. Jackline Natukwasa , 25 resident of Kirinya -Bweyogerere

10. Innocent Oyugi , 40,a resident of Paidha

11. Saidat Katushabe , 48 a resident of Gayaza in Wakiso District

12. Kedress Turyashemerrwa, 68 a resident of Isingiro District

13.Viola Ahebwa ,8 resident of Isingiro District